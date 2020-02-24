[A few items Barca will need to do towards Napoli]

Picture by Doug Murray/Icon Sportswire by using Getty Pictures

Current La Liga leaders FC Barcelona have a demanding week in advance of them with two demanding online games. Initially, a excursion to the Stadio San Paolo exactly where the Catalans experience a tricky examination towards two-time Serie A title winners Napoli in the spherical of 16 in the Champions League. Then, just five days afterwards comes El Clasico, the sport that paralyzes the entire world for 90 minutes.

These rivals will be analyzed endlessly this week, but initially let us aim on the upcoming fixture in Italy and what Barca require to do from Napoli.

Dominate the midfield



The midfield is the most very important variable to Barcelona’s game, if the midfield is mobile, solid, speedy and most importantly dominant, then you far better bet the azulgrana side will earn. Due to the fact Quique Setien’s appointment as head mentor, the midfield has grown additional and a lot more highly effective as the matches play out. The males in the middle of the subject should continue on this track if they are to taste success in Italy.

In their final outing, which finished in a five- win more than Eibar at Camp Nou, midfielder Arthur was a single of the standout players with his intention, positional participate in, initiation of assaults and eye for inch-fantastic passes. Arthur and the rest of the midfield will have to have to be at their very ideal in order to deconstruct this Napoli side.

Capitalize on Napoli’s instability



Even nevertheless Barcelona are acquiring an irregular time, dropping more details than they ought to in the Spanish league, Napoli are even more unstable and the Catalans need to capitalize on that. With just 9 wins out of the previous 16 video games in all competitions, the Italians are continue to on the hunt to come across their identification and technique with new coach ​Gennaro Gattuso. Their defense has not been the strongest of late, getting conceded a whopping 35 occasions and that sluggish stat comes as a red flag being aware of Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann will be the adult men up entrance, who most certainly will be heading in for the destroy Tuesday night time.

Total concentration till the closing whistle



San Paolo is often a difficult ground to participate in at specially if it is a European night time. The admirers participate in a aspect in the sport, continuously cheering their staff on though whistling at the opponents. At dwelling, Napoli have bullied Liverpool and Juventus this yr, beating both rivals in front of their possess supporters. The admirers generate an immense environment and Barcelona will have to not let the pressure get to them, as one particular tiny oversight could price a target. Complete focus is needed from Setien’s adult males from begin to complete if they desire to return house with faces of joy.