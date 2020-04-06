A few leases brokered at industrial creating

LOMBARD — Lee & Associates a short while ago closed a few lease transactions in a 78,862-square-foot industrial building at 1001-1043 Lombard Road in Lombard.

Jay Farnam, executive vice president, Brent De Noble, senior vice president, and Jeff Galante, principal of Lee & Associates’ Illinois office environment, represented owner Enterprise One Serious Estate in all three leases.

















































A 5,238-sq.-foot unit at 1001 Lombard Highway was leased by Tactical Lighting Units. The tenant was represented by Brown Business. The 4,296-square-foot device at 1013 Lombard Highway was leased by Oak Hill Models Corp. The tenant was represented by Michael Manna or Cushman & Wakefield. The 3,104-square-foot unit at 1021 Lombard Road was leased by Stay Electric, LLC. The tenant was represented by Dan Obiala with Tenant Base.

The Lee & Associates staff commenced advertising and marketing the house final 12 months when Venture A person ordered the setting up. With the transitions, only 2 units remain in the 12-unit constructing.















































