[a-few-matters-we-learned-from-the-premier-league]

Chelsea supervisor Frank Lampard celebrates with Andreas Christensen and Olivier Giroud right after their match in opposition to Tottenham Hotspur at the Stamford Bridge stadium in London, February 22, 2020. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Feb 24 — VAR was firmly again in the spotlight in the Leading League this weekend as Manchester United and Arsenal showed indicators they are finding kind as the race for Champions League locations heats up.

Just 10 points independent fourth-put Chelsea from Southampton in 12th spot, with most of the pretenders for the European locations picking up wins.

AFP Activity seems at 3 issues we acquired from the weekend’s Premier League motion.

VAR ‘risks ruining’ soccer

Frank Lampard was furious following Tottenham midfielder Giovani Lo Celso stayed on the pitch irrespective of a “leg-breaker” stamp on Cesar Azpilicueta in his side’s two-1 get around Spurs.

A VAR review concluded the challenge was not really serious foul enjoy, which would have activated a dismissal, but replays designed it crystal clear that was the incorrect get in touch with.

In accordance to BT Sport, officials at the VAR hub in London later admitted the decision was completely wrong and previous Premier League referee Keith Hackett took to Twitter to demand from customers all those accountable for VAR selections “update” on their own on the laws of the activity.

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe admitted his facet “fell apart a little bit mentally” following being denied an equaliser and simultaneously getting a penalty awarded versus them by VAR in their 3- decline to Burnley.

And Leicester felt they had two penalty promises in their 1- defeat by Manchester Town — the moment when City goalkeeper Ederson arrived traveling out and clattered Kelechi Iheanacho and then when a totally free-kick strike Kevin De Bruyne’s arms inside the box.

The Foxes’ mood darkened when the site visitors were being awarded a location kick for a handball by Dennis Praet, though Sergio Aguero’s exertion was saved by Kasper Schmeichel.

VAR is building its debut in the Leading League this time but enthusiasts have become frustrated by inconsistencies and the time it requires to make decisions.

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel, Kasper’s father, tweeted: “If we really do not get rid of this ridiculous system and speedy, it will wreck soccer without end.”

Champions League struggle

With the Leading League title almost unquestionably heading to Liverpool, who host West Ham on Monday, the aim has shifted to the battle for the Champions League places.

Manchester Metropolis, in second location, appear not likely to be dislodged from the top rated four and third-put Leicester even now have a balanced six-place direct in excess of Chelsea regardless of a new wobble.

But as it stands, fifth area could be more than enough to earn a Champions League location because Town have been banned from Europe’s elite level of competition for two seasons, pending an enchantment.

Manchester United and Arsenal surface to be hitting their stride although Sheffield United and Wolves will extravagant their odds of gatecrashing Europe’s elite club level of competition.

New Manchester United signing Bruno Fernandes, who scored his to start with goal for United in their 3- earn versus Watford, is familiar with his process at Previous Trafford.

“Everyone appreciates we want to get into the Champions League places. I am listed here to help the workforce conquer this position and retain winning video games,” he informed the BBC.

Aubameyang on fireplace

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang joined Leicester’s Jamie Vardy at the top of the Leading League goalscoring charts following his two plans from Everton.

The Gabon international, who shared the Leading League Golden Boot award last year with Liverpool pair Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, has 17 league targets this period.

“Aubameyang is our most crucial participant, no doubt the affect he has in this staff,” reported Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta. “We will have to encourage him to remain with us.”

Arteta, whose aspect are unbeaten in the Leading League given that December, will also be delighted that Dani Ceballos is finally showing indicators of fulfilling the assure that noticed him labelled the upcoming Cesc Fabregas.

Ceballos struggled to make an affect following arriving on personal loan from Real Madrid in the close-period and his hesitant displays sparked speculation that he would return to Spain in January.

But the 23-12 months-outdated Spaniard stayed and is commencing to flower under the assistance of his compatriot.

Ceballos has been an influential determine in Arsenal’s successive league wins around Newcastle and Everton. — AFP