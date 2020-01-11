A few posthumous David Bowie records are planned for 2020

Loading...

There will be a number of David Bowie’s archive releases this year.

Roger Woolman / Creative Commons

It’s been four years since David Bowie died. As befits musicians with an impressive extensive back catalog, not a little posthumous work from Bowie’s archives has been published since then, starting with the No plan EP, released in 2017.

A new report from Dazed suggests that the new year will bring a significant amount of previously unheard Bowie music. First of all from Parlophone: David Bowie is it a miracle?, a new EP. The label describes it as “a six-track EP with unpublished and rare titles to be released over six weeks.”

The first of the songs to be released? An acoustic version of “The Man Who Sells the World”.

This version comes from the recording session Change Snow Bowie, which was recorded in 1996 and aired on the BBC on the occasion of Bowie’s 50th birthday (January 8, 1997).

This is exactly in line with Parlophone’s second announcement: in conjunction with the Record Store Day on April 18, 2020, they will release the entire album Change Snow Bowie on LP and CD. Parlophone shared some additional details about the recording, adding that more information would be available shortly.

“Change Snow Bowie was recorded and mixed at Looking Glass Studios in New York in November 1996 during rehearsals for David’s 50th Birthday Concert in Madison Square Garden. Gail Ann Dorsey (bass, vocals), Reeves Gabrels (guitars) and Mark Plati (keyboards and programming) accompanied David on the recording. “

For Bowie completers, these two records are being recorded along with a number of other records that have been released in recent years. This includes a top-class revision of his 1987 album Never let me down and a collection of recordings from 1969, The Mercury demos, Given Bowie’s ability to reinvent himself and his music, these new records can add to his mysticism and legacy.

