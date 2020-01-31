A few used a lawn mower and GPS to create this huge grass mural by Kobe Bryant

Honors and murals of the late Kobe Bryant have surfaced around the world. But one that was created by a California couple can only be seen from the sky.

Using the Turfprinter technology from her company New Ground Technology, Kelli Pearson and her husband Pete Davis created a 120m long and 30m wide mural with Bryant in a park in Pleasanton.

Pearson first created a black-and-white image of Bryant with multiple images.

“The face comes from two different photos, the neck from another photo and the body from another photo. The end result is a work of art, ”said Pearson. “I tried to catch him, the resemblance to him smiling and as an athlete.”

The image was then loaded into a lawn mower machine that moved Davis across the field. Using GPS and digital processing, the machine blows air to gently bend or bend the grass toward you to balance the dark and light contrast, according to Davis.

For the couple who claimed to be big Kobe fans, the decision to create the mural was natural.

“This tragedy was a big surprise. He was a great person, a great family man and a great athlete, ”said Pearson. “Fortunately, we have this technology that enables us to fulfill this tremendous homage.”

The mural will take about two days before the grass returns to its normal position, but the couple hopes that the tribute will have a lasting impact on their community.

“It’s a community effort for me,” said Davis. “You feel helpless and there is really nothing more you can do in the situation. But in our area, I did it to represent our community and to let the community be part of this closure.”

The 41-year-old basketball legend, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash in Southern California on Sunday morning.