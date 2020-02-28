a-‘fine’-thought:-cubs-players-have-reviewed-$y$tem-for-holding-them-selves-accountable

MESA, Ariz. – It’s possible “reckonings,” managerial variations and narratives about new voices have their spots in modifying clubhouse dynamics.

But if this Cubs staff this year is going to return to the playoffs, these players are heading to have to do it on their own. They know it, and so does their new manager – who was a teammate as just lately as 2016.

“The past two yrs we’ve been chatting and indicating all these matters that we will need to alter,” sixth-12 months veteran Kris Bryant mentioned. “All we do is just chat. No a person really acts on it. I think as a team we really should act on it.”

He’s chatting about gamers by themselves, with out affect from entrance office environment, coaches or the supervisor.

Bryant, for just one, is willing to set his funds exactly where his mouth is on this position – owning reviewed with teammates a players-only procedure of meting out fines for gaffes and psychological issues to incentivize emphasis on some of the minor points that bought away from this workforce in latest several years.

“For me it’s all about exertion,” Bryant stated. “Running really hard to first, beating out a double engage in so the subsequent person can hit you in from very first – which is stuff that we all need to have to embrace.”

As teammate Anthony Rizzo reported when camp opened, “money talks.”

“We were being chatting the other day about it,” Bryant mentioned through a new dialogue with the Sun-Instances. “If there is a ball that you hit that you think is a property run and you want to look at it, you superior make positive that ball goes around the fence or there’s fines. Stuff like that. Every person wishes to look amazing and do this and that, but let’s just play baseball. It is just, ‘Do the fundamentals right now.’ “

Bryant’s feedback came a couple of times immediately after teammate Javy Baez prompt he and some other Cubs gamers were being not normally absolutely organized when game titles started simply because they abused the privilege of optional pregame operate on the discipline to stick to unique courses less than former supervisor Joe Maddon.

Maddon and players this sort of as Bryant and Rizzo say they by no means noticed everything to recommend that Baez – an All-Star starter the previous two many years – was anything but geared up for online games.

On the other hand, standard supervisor Jed Hoyer named a staff decline on protection and a league-primary complete of outs on the bases previous calendar year a “massive failure” that demands higher awareness to detail.

What ever the entrance business office may possibly imagine about the benefit of a new managerial voice in that effort and hard work, Bryant reported locations like that are about the players, interval.

“We require to learn from earlier blunders, grow up a minimal we all have the expertise for it,” he stated. “Just emphasis a very little better, try out a small tougher. …

“I really don’t believe we need to rely on our manager or the front business office telling us to do something,” he added. “We’re all gurus.”

They’re also all back again soon after that year of “reckoning” workforce president Theo Epstein promised – whether or not the front office environment needed it that way or not.

So maybe it is time for these men who are getting into their fourth, fifth and in some cases sixth seasons together to commence spending additional consideration to depth – or simply having to pay.

“I believe it would be something smart to do,” Bryant stated of a good method that they have not had in his 5 several years – but that has been popular in baseball for as long as players have been paid.

“Hold us accountable,” he said. “Obviously, you’d like to just throw the phrase out there [and have it happen]. But when you really connect something to it, it is a entire ‘nother stage. I imagine we really should completely do that.”

The new manager has not been involved in all those early discussions, but David Ross is on board.

“It genuinely must at the stop of the day come from the gamers, right?” Ross reported. “The great state of affairs is it under no circumstances receives to me, and I never have the difficult discussions.”

Newcomer Jason Kipnis, a two-time All-Star and playoff veteran, had a comparable process with teammates in Cleveland, with the two fines for transgressions and benefits for heads-up contributions.

“The accountability aspect should not come from dread of obtaining to spend $100 it should really occur from worry of allowing down your teammates, actively playing the game the mistaken way,” said Kipnis, who expected to discuss to Bryant – and who also has his very own tips.

“I never want to give much too substantially of it absent,” he stated.

The timing could be excellent, with so a lot of common faces however in the area, all a further year older – and figuring out a gradual get started may possibly mean blowing up the roster.

“Nobody is having it personally. No 1 at any time will take it personally,” Bryant mentioned of clubhouse interactions. “We’re all in this alongside one another. We want to win.

“And if another person sees something on the area where you’re not supplying it your exertion, you are not centered, you’re out also late the evening right before, you’re not placing yourself in the ideal placement to assistance the group, that’s when you go, ‘Let’s tighten this up.’

“No a person desires to stink, and eliminate. That is not the tradition that we have right here.”