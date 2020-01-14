A fire, an SOS, a rescue: Man spends weeks in the remote, ice-cold wilderness of Alaska

JUNEAU, ALASKA – Tyson Steele watched his remote cabin go up in flames, mourned his dog, and spent weeks in the Alaskan wilderness.

He knew that his best chance of rescuing the family would come from sending a plane to look after him. Help came about three weeks later.

According to the Alaska State Troopers, the 30-year-old Steele was saved on Thursday, apparently in good health. He waved his arms, an SOS signal in the snow that he hoped a plane flying by would recognize.

As in other rough areas of Alaska, a plane is his only way out, agency spokesman Ken Marsh said.

Steele told the soldiers that on December 17 or 18, flames broke through the hut he had been living in since September. It had no snowmobile and was surrounded by deep powder snow. Forests, waterways, and hills separated him from the road network, Marsh said.

Soldiers said the fire left Steele without communication and the nearest community was 32 km away in tiny Skwentna.

Steele said he had heard that someone could stay 8 km away and was considering whether to go in this direction if he didn’t get help until day 35. However, he did not have a map and had limited knowledge of the area worrying about falling through the ice or being disoriented and lost.

He said the fire destroyed his snowshoes and it took him days to get a quarter mile to a frozen lake where a rescue plane could land.

“I had a headlamp for maybe 10 or 11 days, but I only had the batteries inside. So I ran out of light, ”said Steele.

The fire happened quickly after a spark from his wood stove. He described his hut as “basically a plastic hut” and said he woke up when “fiery plastic drops came through the roof above me”. When he went outside to get snow, he saw the roof on fire. Soon there was smoke everywhere.

“There is this picture that keeps coming to my mind like a swirling flame hitting my face sideways, you know?” He said.

Steele said the worst thing was losing his dog Phil. When Steele grabbed blankets, sleeping bags and coats, he saw Phil jump off the bed and thought he was fleeing. But when Steele stormed around outside, he heard the dog howling inside and said he had become hysterical.

“I have no words for what grief; It was just a scream. Just a gut, not angry, not sad, that’s all I can say. Just scream. I felt like I had torn my lungs out, ”said Steele.

To make matters worse, he said that the ammunition he had kept in the cabin exploded, “POW, POW, POW, POW, POW.” He had food for two years, but alongside flammable oils and fats kept and the bullets. A propane tank was also there. He said he could not put out the fire.

Steele was able to save cans of food and suspected that he had enough for two cans a day for 30 days.

“Eating out last night was probably one of the worst,” he said after being saved. “The last time I left the burned stuff. And last night’s dinner was a can of plastic smoked beans. “

Steele initially slept in a snow cave, but later built a tent-like shelter with tarps and scrap around the wood-burning stove, the soldiers said. Steele said it was so cold that he didn’t want to go outside and urinate in a bucket. It quickly froze next to the stove, he said.

“That gives you an idea. It is by no means a cozy cabin that I could put together, ”said Steele. “It only took the edge off. I could still see my breath, but at least I wasn’t suffering. “

Troopers conducted a welfare check on Thursday after relatives said they hadn’t heard from Steele in weeks. He was brought to Anchorage and had food and coffee from McDonalds, Marsh wrote.

Steele told soldiers he was planning to spend time with the family in Utah.

“You have a dog,” he said. “And that would be therapy.”