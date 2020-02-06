A fire closes the Highlands County landfill and delays garbage collection

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Florida (WFLA) – The Highlands County landfill has been closed to the public because of a fire, officials said. Garbage collection is also expected to be delayed.

Several Hochland County Fire Rescue units responded to the fire at 3:00 a.m. on Thursday at the county dump on Arbuckle Creek Road.

When the crews arrived, Marc Bashoor, director of public security, found “a fairly advanced fire in what was initially a small area”. He said that the area is not near a water supply and is not a hydrant area, which prompted the crews to supply water from a pond on site and transport water to the scene.

Firefighters say this will be a long-term operation as the crews on site work to separate materials and deal with various combustible materials.

The garbage service is running, but delays are expected.

According to Clinton Howerton, a Highlands County engineer, municipalities have been told that landfill collection may not be stopped until late Thursday afternoon or Friday and will resume when the landfill can be reopened.

Drive garbage trucks and will pick up garbage on Thursday until they’re full. Then they have to wait until the landfill is open again.

Residents are advised to leave their blue garbage cans outside if normal garbage cannot be picked up on Thursdays. Those planning a garbage collection on Friday should be aware that the collection can be postponed until Saturday.

The recycling should normally be picked up on Thursday. However, residents should leave out their green trash cans if for any reason they are not picked up.

For more information, visit the government’s Highlands County Board of Commissioners Facebook page.

