A fired intelligence witness broke the silence and stated that it “had faithfully fulfilled my legal obligations.”

Michael Atkinson, an intelligence officer who handled a whistleblower complaint that led to President Trump’s impeachment, issued a two-page statement on Sunday night’s withdrawal from his role. In a statement, Atkinson said he had spent approximately 20 years of his career “regardless of his duties as” executing faithfully “as chief of inspector,” regardless of party support or political terror. “

Mr Trump was announced 48 hours before Trump released Atkinson, who was appointed intelligence officer in 2018, due to his lack of confidence.

In his statement, Atkinson believes that the President’s distrust of me resulted from faithfully fulfilling his legal obligations as an independent and impartial inspector and my commitment to doing so. It is not difficult.

Atkinson wrote that the whistleblowers were “legally required” to ensure that they had confidential information and were protected from retaliation. He has also appealed to other whistleblowers who work for the federal government.

“Americans deserve an honest and effective government. They expect you to use licensed channels to speak bravely-there is no stigma for doing so,” said Atkinson. wrote. “Make sure recent events do not silence your voice.”

Mr. Trump said at a briefing on the Coronavirus Special Task Force on Saturday that he knew the identity of the whistleblower and suggested that it was not secret. He also claimed that he had the “absolute right” to fire Atkinson as president and called him “disgrace”, “I thought he did a terrible job.”

“He took a report of a disguised whistleblower about a conversation with Ukraine, took the report, and brought it to Congress,” Trump said.

Mr Trump also accused Atkinson of being partisan without evidence. “I spent 17 years of my entire career as a civil servant, regardless of party favors or political fears,” said Atkinson, who worked for the United States Department of Justice for over 10 years.

By law, Mr Atkinson would have worked another 30 days after being notified of Congress’s dismissal, but sources familiar with the matter had instead put him on immediate administrative leave.

His removal led to bipartisan concerns from lawmakers who questioned the reasons for his expulsion.

Republican Senator Chuck Grassley must be given a written reason on Saturday when the IG was fired due to lack of confidence in a statement that Congress was “ very clear ” He said. “Government needs more detailed information,” Glasley said.

Republican Senator Susan Collins of Maine said Atkinson’s removal was “justified.”

Atkinson was involved in the early stages of what would eventually result in an impeachment trial against Mr. Trump. On August 12, 2019, whistleblower filed a complaint about the interaction between Mr. Trump and Ukrainian President Borodi Milzelensky.

According to a record of a call later released, whistleblowers said, “ I have been told multiple U.S. sources that the U.S. president was using the power of his office to seek foreign interference in 2020. U.S. elections received from senior government officials, including, among other things, putting pressure on foreign countries to investigate the president for one of its major domestic rivals. “

Federal law stipulates that inspectors must investigate reports of “urgent concerns” by intelligence workers and determine if they are “reliable” within two weeks. If so, the inspector must report it to the Director of National Intelligence, which is responsible for overseeing the country’s 17 intelligence agencies.

Atkinson concluded that the complaint was credible enough to be considered an “urgent concern” and sent a letter to Joseph Maguire, director of the National Intelligence Service at the time he resigned in February 26. In September, Atkinson wrote a letter to the House Information Commission, stating that Maguire had decided not to forward the complaint to Congress.

Atkinson’s dismissal is the latest in a series of exiles at the top of the intelligence ranks, most of which are concentrated at the State Intelligence Service. In February, Maguire was replaced by active director Richard Glennell, who also served as German ambassador. Andrew Hallman, a career CIA officer who was Maguire’s second commander, was also removed.

Trump withdrew his candidacy from the Texas House of Representatives, John Ratcliffe, for reviewing his national security credentials, but appointed him as a permanent director of the DNI. Unknown.

Earlier this month, Glenel also announced the deputy director of the National Counter-Terrorism Center [NCTC], Career Intelligence Official Last Stravers, and his deputy dismissal. Trump nominated Christopher Miller, a former Army Special Forces officer, to replace Travers. The NCTC’s top two positions are being replenished on an acting basis by the other two career officers, waiting for Miller’s confirmation.

ODNI said over the weekend that the new intelligence intelligence inspector will be Thomas Monheim, a career intelligence officer who was recently the legal counsel of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency.

Kathryn Watson and Grace Segers contributed to this report.

