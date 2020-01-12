A fireman and a police officer were killed at the scene of the accident

Loading...

A firefighter and a police officer were killed while working at an ice accident in Texas, the authorities said.

A second fireman was hospitalized in critical condition after the incident on Interstate 27 in Lubbock.

Rescue workers arrived at the scene of the crime on a single vehicle on Saturday morning. While a second vehicle with a trailer was traveling south when it crossed the mean, about 25 meters from the first accident, Lubbock chief of police Floyd Mitchell said. It hit two firefighters and a police officer.

The 27-year-old official Nicholas Reyna and the 39-year-old paramedic Eric Hill were killed, the police said. 30-year-old firefighter Matt Dawson was hospitalized in critical condition.

“The people who put on this badge, the people who put on this badge, give their lives to their communities. We are true servants. They are there for my family here in Lubbock, my family of police and fire departments, ”said Mitchell.

Lubbock had an inch of snow that night and the streets were icy on Saturday.

“If the road conditions are so bad, we have to make sure that people understand that they have to slow down,” Mitchell said.