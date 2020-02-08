A first-time surfing viewer reports from Oahu’s north coast

I own a pair of vans and have lived near the ocean all my life and raised William Finnegan’s barbarian days at parties.

But while I’ve loved the idea of ​​surfing for a long time, I’ve never participated in a surfing competition … until last week, Volcom Pipe Pro, a qualification series championship on the North Shore of Oahu, on the legendary Banzai Pipeline. Below are my 10 souvenirs, confessions, observations and conclusions as a first-time viewer.

View from the reef to the Volcom House (Photo credit: Brien Bielmann)

How it works

The Volcom Pipe Pro, which has been taking place for eleven years, is a four-day surfing competition that is held on the north coast of Oahu at the end of January. Almost 150 of the world’s best surfers take part in the event, and it’s an inclusive mix: top dogs of the World Surf League tour (34 players who take part in eleven events each year to win the title), newcomers to that Use weekends to earn points (a strong presence could help them get to the tour) and freesurfers recommended by clothing companies or energy drinks.

Surfers go into the water in a four-man run in blue, green, red and white. You surf for half an hour and catch waves that are rated with a score of 0-10 (to the tenth decimal point). Letting yourself go, landing cool curves, not wiping out, etc. all leads to a good score. Stealing someone else’s wave will result in a penalty. The sum of your two top waves is your score.

It is an anomaly that such a democratic event takes place at Pipeline. This is the only championship tour wave in which surfers from countries other than the league travel. Pipeline is also a big wave with an incredibly shallow reef: it’s been a long time since young surfers embarked on the wave in winter to lick and prove their worth, a kind of tropical rucker park, and the Volcom event takes care of it that all these hours are spent with ribs Open knees and elbows on the coral ensure professional, high-resolution attention.

Drones are here to stay

The Volcom Pipe Pro airs on Red Bull TV, which uses a fleet of drones to capture the vertical snapshots on the back along with the wipeouts and broken boards. Red Bull has been filming adrenaline-packed events all year round – skateboarding in Estonia, downhill mountain biking in Colombia – and has solved this problem. I had the opportunity to look into their command center, an air-conditioned complex behind Volcom’s legendary pipeline beach house where producers send drones on missions across the reef, and it’s clear that technology is a total game changer. Kelly Slater’s generation exploded in the 1990s to surf the pipeline, supported by a 35-minute VHS film titled “Momentum” directed by Taylor Steele. It was revolutionary to be able to resume surfing in those days. In this era, every single angle is captured. And if you missed the event, you can follow it here.

… and That’s what the Brazilians are like

During a run on the third day, one of the commentators discussed a tangent about surfing and the Olympics. He noted how strange it was that Hawaiians were surfing with the Americans in Tokyo and the merger should make the American team a global powerhouse. Huh? I tried to shake some water out of my ear. I had a surf lesson the day before and thought I hadn’t heard it properly. However, it is true: WSL has recognized Hawaii as a sovereign surfing nation since 1976. The 50th State infusion will ensure that the American Olympic team can rely on Hawaiian legends such as John John Florence and Seth Monix (who finished fourth in the Volcom Pipe Pro).

Neither a unified American front nor the unchanging Australians will have an easy time fighting off the Brazilians. They claim to be the best surfer in the world at the moment, in Italo Ferreira, eight of the 25 best surfers in the world. At Volcom Pipe Pro, they only took three of the first four places. Much to my excitement, the man with the best name in the entire competition, Wiggolly Dantas, brought home the first prize.

Notice Eli Hanneman

One name to talk to at the water cooler (if for some reason you really like to surf) is the 17-year-old from Maui who didn’t make it to the finals. It’s the next big thing in sports: a move away from old-school power surfing to high-tech corners and eye-catching finishes. For the curious, Eli and other young surfers like him often attend online courses from a very young age to travel and maximize their time in the ocean.

Helmets are on the horizon

I had the opportunity to sit down over a weekend with Jamie O’Brien, a Red Bull surfer and former pipeline master who grew up on the north coast and now lives in a three-story house just behind the Volcom House. From his aft deck, Jamie can check if the surf is good during his morning coffee. He mentioned several occasions when surfers in the water struggling in severe conditions hit their heads on the reef below them. Jamie had to blindly paddle out with his board to save her life.

He managed to pull her out of the ocean twice. But they might not have been so lucky: when surfers hit the head on the shallow reef of the pipeline, they knock themselves down and start measuring themselves with water. After a short time, their faces turn blue. While not much needs to be done about the vengeful, biblical power of a brutal wave (aside from more competitions in surf ranch wave pools), there is a growing movement for surfers to wear helmets.

Jamie, now 36, is all for it. He said: “I have achieved everything I have set out to do. At this point in my career, I can only be a good example for the young people and the safe practices of the champions.” He also recently helped develop a surf bodysuit with a built-in flotation device.

Beyond the world

Baseball stadiums have chicken buckets. Pipeline has acai peels with fresh berries and bananas. Call out to Banzai bowls.

It is a model for sustainable partnerships

It’s pretty cool to see a professional sports league that doesn’t compromise on the core values ​​of its participants. After all, the Michael Jordan des Sports owns a sustainable clothing company. At Volcom Pipe Pro there were tents for sustainable coastlines everywhere in Hawaii, a non-profit organization that does practical beach cleaning. His biggest brand sponsor was now (apart from the obvious) YETI, which has taken hard (again: correct) positions regarding protection and weapons laws. Not to mention the event, which knows the complicated socio-political history of the state in which it took place: It donated $ 45,000 to the Hawaii Boys and Girls Club and the Live Like Sion Foundation, which was three times the size like the wallet for Wiggolly Dantas.

Wiggolly Dantas wins the title. (Photo credit: Brien Bielmann)

CBD is everywhere

It is inevitable! I tried two types of “Truly Cool” Volcom CBD. One is intended for deep tissue relief, the other for use after a shower at the end of a long sunny day. Both situations are of course relevant for surfers, and I found both lotions … sparkling. You felt good. Did you really do something good? That is a question for another article.

The live commentary is excellent

Personal surfing is a strange experience as surfers often disappear behind waves or blend in with the horizon. Sometimes seven or eight minutes pass and little or nothing happens. In these moments, it’s easy to take a nap on the beach. I did it once or twice. But the commentators did an admirable job of putting moves, non-moves, conditions, etc. in context.

It is a mood

Hawaii, like everywhere else, has its share of problems, protests and inequalities. And surfing itself has a dark history of territorialism and violence. But at least with the Volcom Pipe Pro, the Hawaii surfer stoned-on-life stereotype turned out to be gratifyingly true. Surfers who couldn’t make it out of their runs, even those who came in with broken boards and bloody limbs, giggled and congratulated their competitors. The crowd cheered for every barrel or good wave, similar to the kind of unanimous support found in a marathon. Money and notoriety were at stake, but you wouldn’t have known when Wiggolly Dantas, like Rudy, was carried on the shoulders of fellow countrymen he had just hit. The employees – from Volcom to the sustainable oceans – are relentlessly nice, and not that it matters, but everyone is also disarmingly beautiful. Pipeline is a mecca. And even though the stairs from Volcom House to the beach are a tricky, nailless step (I remembered which one to skip the two afternoons I was there), the place is generally as welcoming as the community that chats and applauds from the coast, always room for someone else on the tour.

