A five-star hotel quarantine ‘worse than prison,’ says Aussie travelers

Some of the returning travelers stranded in quarantine hotels across Australia have complained that their situation is “worse than prison”.

Nine reporter Sam Cucchiara spoke with some of those who are unable to leave their hotel rooms for 14 days as part of strict containment of coronavirus measures for a segment in Saturday’s Cause.

Australian traveler Nicola was initially excited about spending a fortnight at the upscale Intercontinental Hotel in Sydney’s exclusive Double Bay – but her verdict now? “It’s torture … it’s worse than prison.”

In one video diary, she shows a complaint that her first meal of the day – a pre-packaged ice cream meal – arrived at 3.30pm.

“I don’t sleep very well, and I find it difficult to exercise in the room,” she said.

While filming outside Melbourne’s beautiful Crown Promenade Hotel, news crews noticed an improvised sign fixed to the window of one hotel room: “NEVER FRESH AIRS.”

Retirees Ray and Jackie speak to ACA. Photo / Channel 9

Busy Ray, a retired Adelaide lawyer who returned from South America with his wife Jackie, wrote his phone number so reporters could communicate with him over the phone.

“People think this is a great, five-star residence – but I think you’ll have a serious mental health problem among the people who stay here,” he said. “We can’t even get through the door without security guards with us.”

“We’re not their tops, and they need to take action now,” Jackie said. “We are human beings.

“My daughter is a nutritionist – we took a picture of the food we are given, and she was appalled. This is a rich country, we are not a third world country.”

Ray complained that they charge $ 40 for washing a bag of laundry: “I’m not going to pay them a single penny.”

Ray and Jackie are diabetics and complain that they are “pumped with sugar and chocolate – breakfast, lunch and dinner.”

Loving vegan couples, Sarah and Matt, complained that they were “hungry” because they were serving dinner of fish they couldn’t eat.

One vegetable pair was served a fish meal. Photo / Channel 9

“Dinner is supposed to be at 6, but I called at 9 and 9:30, had two pears and bread written for both of us,” Sarah said.

Another couple complained that the meal they were served was “thin”, so they threw it away.

Not everyone feels like they are acting so hard – one newborn couple on the Crown Walk told the show that the meal was “gorgeous”, that they enjoy the views of the city and that they will use the discrepancy to write their wedding gifts. cards. .

Returning complaints from travelers about being forced into a hotel quarantine was a controversial issue this week. Listen, Today’s hosts Karl Stefanovic and Ally Langdon had an awkward on-air encounter with a woman quarantined at Brisbane Novotel with their two young sons. Sarah Greig accused the display of painting her as “a whim” after the hosts asked her why she felt “imprisoned”.

“Look, I was asked to take a look today to talk to you about finding solutions to get some fresh air. That’s what I came up to talk to you today, not to mumble about any of the things you just told me,” Greig said.

Last week, thousands of Australians returning to airports across the country were taken by police and military to hotels that would be their homes for two weeks during quarantine to contain the spread of coronaviruses.

About 20,000 travelers are expected to return in the next week alone.

