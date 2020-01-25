A Florida man fined $ 2,000 for killing endangered Smalltooth Sawfish

ST. AUGUSTINE, Florida (AP) – A Florida commercial fisherman was sentenced to 80 hours of community service and fined $ 2,000 for cutting off an endangered small sawtooth and then releasing it back into the Atlantic.

A judge in St. Johns County sentenced 38-year-old Chad Ponce last month after pleading guilty to killing an endangered species. This is the result of a press release from the National Marine Fisheries Service. Ponce is also on probation for two years.

The Sheriff’s Office in St. Johns County and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission began investigating Ponce in July 2018 after receiving evidence that a 4-meter-long small sawtooth was found in its commercial shrimp trawls off the coast Ponce captured Ponte Vedra, Florida. Witnesses told officials that Ponce first tried to use a hacksaw on the animal bill known as the pedestal, but was unsuccessful. Then he used a chainsaw to cut the pedestal off the live fish.

According to wildlife officials, sawfish use their lectern primarily to identify and hunt prey. The lack of a podium generally leads to hunger.

The Smalltooth Sawfish is one of five sawfish species worldwide and the only one still found in US waters.

