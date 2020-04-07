A Florida woman delivers a baby outside her home for fire rescue – News – The Palm Beach Post

At 7 pounds (13 ounces), Charlotte arrived at 4.32 a.m. on April 6, surprisingly with her parents ’delivery just outside the Palm City home.

Charlotte Marie Abarquez just didn’t expect to make her debut early Monday morning despite new coronavirus madness.

At 7 pounds, 13 ounces, Charlotte arrived at 4:32 a.m. on April 6, surprisingly with the delivery of her parents James and Kristina Abarquez, which was to take place just outside Palm City’s home.

“It was definitely surreal,” James said. “I don’t think we understand the seriousness of the (situation) until the firefighters showed up, maybe even then.”

Kristina began to contract about twelve. The couple’s newborns had taken about 30 hours of work, so they thought they were playing it safe when they loaded the car to the hospital to head to about 4.15pm, James said.

But they didn’t even get it out of their Oakbrooke Estates environment until Kristina told her husband to stop the car. The baby was coming.

“I think I thought these were just strong contractions,” he said.

He called 911, and Martin County Fire Rescue got it in about 30 seconds to save before Charlotte arrived.

The plan was to spend at Charlotte Jupiter Medical Center in Palm Beach County, so the couple is relieved that she arrived before they came on the freeway.

Both the mother and baby were happy, healthy and recovering at Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital when TCPalm spoke with the family on Tuesday.

Catie Wegman is a community journalist who also produces a “Ask Catie” random feature to find answers to your burning questions about anything and everything – the weirder, the better. Support his work with a TCPalm subscription. Contact him at catie.wegman@tcpalm.com or 772-221-4211 and follow him @Catie_Wegman on Twitter and @catiewegman1 on Facebook.

This story was originally published on tcpalm.com and distributed to other Florida newspapers in the United States on TODAY Network – Florida.