A former HIV-positive police officer earns $ 90,000 in discrimination charges

Former HIV-positive police officer Liam Pierce applied for a job at the Iberian parish office in New Iberia, Louisiana, in 2012. (Melanie Stetson Freeman / The Christian Science Monitor)

A former Louisiana police officer receives a $ 90,000 bail when he is sacked when a sheriff reveals he is HIV positive.

Liam Pierce applied for an office in the Iberian parish office in New Iberia, Louisiana, in 2012.

According to her lawyers at Lambda Legal, an American human rights organization that focuses on the LGBT + community and people living with HIV and AIDS, Pierce worked as a humanitarian, firefighter, and police officer, and moved to Louisiana in 2005 to help after Hurricane Katrina.

After his first interview with the deputy chief executive, Pierce was told he would be hired. However, after a medical examination when it was revealed that she was HIV positive, the sheriff’s office resigned.

Lambda Legal filed a lawsuit against Pierce in 2017, and after a lengthy battle the legal team reached the city for $ 90,000.

Mr Scetette, Lambda Legal’s HIV and AIDS counselor, Scott Schoette, said: “This is a lesson to employers around the world that stigma and discrimination are not allowed and are nowhere else.

“Having someone else’s virus is not really helpful for doing a job well, from the Iberian Parish Sheriff’s Office to the US Air Force, and using it to deny a job or get promoted is racist.

“This settlement should be an opportunity for the development of countries and cities that will eliminate the old and discriminatory laws of HIV that promote racism and ignore modern science.”

As well as the money, the sheriff’s office will amend its employment laws to make it more clear that “discrimination based on disability, HIV inclusion, is prohibited”, and conduct training with all HIV workers.

Pierce said: “I knew right away that the thought of the Sheriff not hiring me was based on my HIV status, and despite the long journey, I feel good about finally being confirmed.

“I believe that my case is helping others not to complain about my experiences and telling employers that being HIV-positive will not help in any of the work we do.”