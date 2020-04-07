A former NYPD officer was killed on the street just hours after the hospital’s departure.

Sergeant Yon Chang’s body was found by a colleague near the border at 77th Street and Park Avenue at 6 a.m. Monday morning. New York Post reports.

The 56-year-old was transporting himself to Lenox Hill hospital with symptoms of Coronavirus, but he is said to have been disappointed in the care he received and was “severely disfellowshipped.”

“With great sadness I announce the passing of Retired Sgt. Yon Chang, 56, of the 17th Precinct of Coronavirus on April 6, 2020,” confirmed the release of the Sergeants Benevolent Association.

“Please keep Sgt. Chang and his loved ones in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time and continue to be vigilant in all that you do as we fight this worldwide epidemic.” . “

Yang retired in February 2014 after serving 20 years in force, eight of whom were sergeants.

An autopsy will be performed by a city health inspector to determine the exact cause of death.

New York is far from the worst state ever born of COVID-19, with more than 130,000 deaths and 4,700 deaths – one third of a country’s total, in both cases.

Almost one in ten cases of coronavirus cases worldwide are now in the Big Apple.

Any stories or tips for us? Email the TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.