A full list of 2020 Oscar winners

We have just under an hour before the Oscars start. It remains to be seen whether Netflix favorites like Marriage Story and The Irishman Hardware will take them home or Bong Joon Hos Parasite can celebrate a big best-picture victory.
The 92nd Academy Awards start at 8 p.m. EST at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles and we will publish all results here in real time. (The winners are in bold.) In the meantime, you can see the full list of nominees below.
best picture
Ford V Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
joker
Little woman
Marriage history
1917
Once upon a time in Hollywood
parasite
Best director
Martin Scorsese, the Irishman
Todd Phillips, Joker
Sam Mendes, 1917
Quentin Tarantino, Once upon a time in Hollywood
Bong Joon Ho, parasite
Best actress
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, marriage history
Saoirse Ronan, little women
Charlize Theron, bomb
Renée Zellweger, Judy
Best actor
Antonio Banderas, pain and fame
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Adam Driver, Marriage History
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
The best supporting actress
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Laura Dern, marriage history
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh, little women
Margot Robbie, bomb
Best supporting actor
Tom Hanks, A Nice Day In The Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, the Irishman
Joe Pesci, the Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best adapted script
The Irishman (Netflix)
Screenplay written by Steven Zaillian
Jojo Rabbit (Fox Searchlight)
Screenplay written by Taika Waititi
Joker (Warner Bros.)
Written by Todd Phillips & Scott Silver
Little Women (Sony Pictures Release)
Written for the screen by Greta Gerwig
The two popes (Netflix)
Written by Anthony McCarten
Best original screenplay
Knife out (Lionsgate)
Written by Rian Johnson
Wedding story (Netflix)
Written by Noah Baumbach
1917 (Universal / Amblin Partners)
Written by Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Sony Pictures Release)
Written by Quentin Tarantino
Parasite (neon)
Screenplay written by Bong Joon Ho, Han Jin Won
Story of Bong Joon Ho
Best camera
The Irishman (Netflix)
Rodrigo Prieto
Joker (Warner Bros.)
Lawrence Sher
The lighthouse (A24)
Jarin Blaschke
1917 (Universal / Amblin Partners)
Roger Deakins
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Sony Pictures Release)
Robert Richardson
Best original song
“I can’t let you throw yourself away” from Toy Story 4 (Walt Disney)
Music and poetry by Randy Newman
“I Will Love Me Again” by Rocketman (Paramount)
Music by Elton John
Lyric by Bernie Taupin
“I’m Standing With You” by Breakthrough (Walt Disney)
Music and poetry by Diane Warren
“Into The Unknown” from Frozen 2 (Walt Disney)
Music and poetry by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez
“Stand Up” by Harriet (Focus Features)
Music and lyrics by Joshuah Brian Campbell and Cynthia Erivo
Best original score
Joker (Warner Bros.)
Hildur Guðnadóttir
Little Women (Sony Pictures Release)
Alexandre Desplat
Wedding story (Netflix)
Randy Newman
1917 (Universal / Amblin Partners)
Thomas Newman
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (Disney)
John Williams
Best documentary
American factory (Netflix)
A Higher Ground Productions and Participant Media Production
Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert and Jeff Reichert
The cave (National Geographic)
National Geographic Documentary Films / Danish documentary film production in co-production with Ma.Ja.De/Hecat Studio Paris / Madam Films Production
Feras Fayyad, Kirstine Barfod and Sigrid Dyekjær
The Edge of Democracy (Netflix)
A Busca Vida Filmes in collaboration with Violet Films Production
Petra Costa, Joanna Natasegara, Shane Boris and Tiago Pavan
For Sama (PBS Distribution / Channel 4 / Frontline)
A Channel 4 News / ITN Productions / Channel 4 / Frontline / PBS Production
Waad al-Kateab and Edward Watts
Honeyland (neon)
A production by Pharmachem / Apolo Media / Trice Films
Ljubo Stefanov, Tamara Kotevska and Atanas Georgiev
Best documentary short film
In absence
A focus on production
Yi Seung-Jun and Gary Byung-Seok Kam
Learn to skateboard in a war zone (if you’re a girl) (A + E Networks)
A grain media production
Carol Dysinger and Elena Andreicheva
Life overtakes me (Netflix)
A Stylo Films production
John Haptas and Kristine Samuelson
St. Louis Superman (MTV Documentaries / AJE Witness)
A production by AJE Witness and Meralta Films
Smriti Mundhra and Sami Khan
Running Running Cha-Cha (The New York Times Op-Docs)
A Concordia Studio production
Laura Nix and Colette Sandstedt
Best live action short film
Brotherhood (travel, movies qui voyagent)
A Midi La Nuit / Films / Laika film and television production
Meryam Joobeur and Maria Gracia Turgeon
Nefta football club
A Les Valseurs production
Yves Piat and Damien Megherbi
The neighboring window
A Marshall Curry production
Marshall Curry
Saria
A Hungry Man Inc. production
Bryan Buckley and Matt Lefebvre
A sister
One versus production
Delphine Girard
Best animated function
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (Universal)
Dean DeBlois, Bradford Lewis and Bonnie Arnold
I lost my body (Netflix)
Jérémy Clapin and Marc du Pontavice
Klaus (Netflix)
Sergio Pablos, Jinko Gotoh and Marisa Román
Missing Link (published by United Artists)
Chris Butler, Arianne Sutner and Travis Knight
Toy Story 4 (Disney)
Josh Cooley, Mark Nielsen and Jonas Rivera
Best animated short film
Dcera (daughter) (Miyu Distribution)
A FAMU / MAUR film production
Daria Kashcheeva
Hair Love (Sony Pictures Release)
An animation by Matthew A. Cherry Entertainment / Lion Forge / Blue Key Entertainment
Matthew A. Cherry and Karen Rupert Toliver
Kitbull (Disney)
A Pixar Animation Studios production
Rosana Sullivan and Kathryn Hendrickson
Unforgettable
A Vivement Lundi! production
Bruno Collet and Jean-François Le Corre
sister
A California Institute of Art Production
Siqi song
Best film cut
Ford vs. Ferrari (Walt Disney)
Michael McCusker and Andrew Buckland
The Irishman (Netflix)
Thelma Schoonmaker
Jojo Rabbit (Fox Searchlight)
Tom Eagles
Joker (Warner Bros.)
Jeff Groth
Parasite (neon)
Yang Jinmo
Best international function
Corpus Christi
An Aurum film production
Poland
Honey country
A production by Pharmachem / Apolo Media / Trice Films
Northern Macedonia
Les Misérables
A SRAB Films production
France
Pain and fame
An El Primer Deseo / El Deseo production
Spain
parasite
A Barunson E&A production
South Korea
Best production design
The Irishman (Netflix)
Production design: Bob Shaw
Stage design: Regina Graves
Jojo Rabbit (Fox Searchlight)
Production design: Ra Vincent
Set design: Nora Sopková
1917 (Universal / Amblin Partners)
Production design: Dennis Gassner
Set design: Lee Sandales
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Sony Pictures Release)
Production design: Barbara Ling
Stage design: Nancy Haigh
Parasite (neon)
Production design: Lee Ha Jun
Set decoration: Cho Won Woo
Best costume design
The Irishman (Netflix)
Sandy Powell and Christopher Peterson
Jojo Rabbit (Fox Searchlight)
Mayes C. Rubeo
Joker (Warner Bros.)
Mark bridges
Little Women (Sony Pictures Release)
Jacqueline Durran
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Sony Pictures Release)
Arianne Phillip
Best visual effects
Avengers: Endgame (Disney)
Dan DeLeeuw, Russell Earl, Matt Aitken and Dan Sudick
The Irishman (Netflix)
Pablo Helman, Leandro Estebecorena, Nelson Sepulveda-Fauser and Stephane Grabli
The Lion King (Walt Disney)
Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew Jones and Elliot Newman
1917 (Universal / Amblin Partners)
Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler and Dominic Tuohy
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (Disney)
Roger Guyett, Neal Scanlan, Patrick Tubach and Dominic Tuohy
Best makeup and hairstyling
Bomb (Lionsgate)
Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan and Vivian Baker
Joker (Warner Bros.)
Nicki Ledermann and Kay Georgiou
Judy (LD Entertainment and Roadside Attractions)
Jeremy Woodhead
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (Disney)
Paul Gooch, Arjen Tuiten and David White
1917 (Universal / Amblin Partners)
Naomi Donne, Tristan Versluis and Rebecca Cole
Best sound mix
Ad Astra (Disney)
Gary Rydstrom, Tom Johnson and Mark Ulano
Ford vs. Ferrari (Disney)
Paul Massey, David Giammarco and Steven A. Morrow
Joker (Warner Bros.)
Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic and Tod Maitland
1917 (Universal / Amblin Partners)
Mark Taylor and Stuart Wilson
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Sony Pictures Release)
Michael Minkler, Christian P. Minkler and Mark Ulano
Best sound editing
Ford vs. Ferrari (Walt Disney)
Donald Sylvester
Joker (Warner Bros.)
Alan Robert Murray
1917 (Universal / Amblin Partners)
Oliver Tarney and Rachael Tate
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Sony Pictures Release)
Wylie Stateman
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (Disney)
Matthew Wood and David Acord
