A full list of 2020 Oscar winners

We have just under an hour before the Oscars start. It remains to be seen whether Netflix favorites like Marriage Story and The Irishman Hardware will take them home or Bong Joon Hos Parasite can celebrate a big best-picture victory.

The 92nd Academy Awards start at 8 p.m. EST at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles and we will publish all results here in real time. (The winners are in bold.) In the meantime, you can see the full list of nominees below.

best picture

Ford V Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

joker

Little woman

Marriage history

1917

Once upon a time in Hollywood

parasite

Best director

Martin Scorsese, the Irishman

Todd Phillips, Joker

Sam Mendes, 1917

Quentin Tarantino, Once upon a time in Hollywood

Bong Joon Ho, parasite

Best actress

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, marriage history

Saoirse Ronan, little women

Charlize Theron, bomb

Renée Zellweger, Judy

Best actor

Antonio Banderas, pain and fame

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Adam Driver, Marriage History

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

The best supporting actress

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Laura Dern, marriage history

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh, little women

Margot Robbie, bomb

Best supporting actor

Tom Hanks, A Nice Day In The Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, the Irishman

Joe Pesci, the Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best adapted script

The Irishman (Netflix)

Screenplay written by Steven Zaillian

Jojo Rabbit (Fox Searchlight)

Screenplay written by Taika Waititi

Joker (Warner Bros.)

Written by Todd Phillips & Scott Silver

Little Women (Sony Pictures Release)

Written for the screen by Greta Gerwig

The two popes (Netflix)

Written by Anthony McCarten

Best original screenplay

Knife out (Lionsgate)

Written by Rian Johnson

Wedding story (Netflix)

Written by Noah Baumbach

1917 (Universal / Amblin Partners)

Written by Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Sony Pictures Release)

Written by Quentin Tarantino

Parasite (neon)

Screenplay written by Bong Joon Ho, Han Jin Won

Story of Bong Joon Ho

Best camera

The Irishman (Netflix)

Rodrigo Prieto

Joker (Warner Bros.)

Lawrence Sher

The lighthouse (A24)

Jarin Blaschke

1917 (Universal / Amblin Partners)

Roger Deakins

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Sony Pictures Release)

Robert Richardson

Best original song

“I can’t let you throw yourself away” from Toy Story 4 (Walt Disney)

Music and poetry by Randy Newman

“I Will Love Me Again” by Rocketman (Paramount)

Music by Elton John

Lyric by Bernie Taupin

“I’m Standing With You” by Breakthrough (Walt Disney)

Music and poetry by Diane Warren

“Into The Unknown” from Frozen 2 (Walt Disney)

Music and poetry by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez

“Stand Up” by Harriet (Focus Features)

Music and lyrics by Joshuah Brian Campbell and Cynthia Erivo

Best original score

Joker (Warner Bros.)

Hildur Guðnadóttir

Little Women (Sony Pictures Release)

Alexandre Desplat

Wedding story (Netflix)

Randy Newman

1917 (Universal / Amblin Partners)

Thomas Newman

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (Disney)

John Williams

Best documentary

American factory (Netflix)

A Higher Ground Productions and Participant Media Production

Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert and Jeff Reichert

The cave (National Geographic)

National Geographic Documentary Films / Danish documentary film production in co-production with Ma.Ja.De/Hecat Studio Paris / Madam Films Production

Feras Fayyad, Kirstine Barfod and Sigrid Dyekjær

The Edge of Democracy (Netflix)

A Busca Vida Filmes in collaboration with Violet Films Production

Petra Costa, Joanna Natasegara, Shane Boris and Tiago Pavan

For Sama (PBS Distribution / Channel 4 / Frontline)

A Channel 4 News / ITN Productions / Channel 4 / Frontline / PBS Production

Waad al-Kateab and Edward Watts

Honeyland (neon)

A production by Pharmachem / Apolo Media / Trice Films

Ljubo Stefanov, Tamara Kotevska and Atanas Georgiev

Best documentary short film

In absence

A focus on production

Yi Seung-Jun and Gary Byung-Seok Kam

Learn to skateboard in a war zone (if you’re a girl) (A + E Networks)

A grain media production

Carol Dysinger and Elena Andreicheva

Life overtakes me (Netflix)

A Stylo Films production

John Haptas and Kristine Samuelson

St. Louis Superman (MTV Documentaries / AJE Witness)

A production by AJE Witness and Meralta Films

Smriti Mundhra and Sami Khan

Running Running Cha-Cha (The New York Times Op-Docs)

A Concordia Studio production

Laura Nix and Colette Sandstedt

Best live action short film

Brotherhood (travel, movies qui voyagent)

A Midi La Nuit / Films / Laika film and television production

Meryam Joobeur and Maria Gracia Turgeon

Nefta football club

A Les Valseurs production

Yves Piat and Damien Megherbi

The neighboring window

A Marshall Curry production

Marshall Curry

Saria

A Hungry Man Inc. production

Bryan Buckley and Matt Lefebvre

A sister

One versus production

Delphine Girard

Best animated function

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (Universal)

Dean DeBlois, Bradford Lewis and Bonnie Arnold

I lost my body (Netflix)

Jérémy Clapin and Marc du Pontavice

Klaus (Netflix)

Sergio Pablos, Jinko Gotoh and Marisa Román

Missing Link (published by United Artists)

Chris Butler, Arianne Sutner and Travis Knight

Toy Story 4 (Disney)

Josh Cooley, Mark Nielsen and Jonas Rivera

Best animated short film

Dcera (daughter) (Miyu Distribution)

A FAMU / MAUR film production

Daria Kashcheeva

Hair Love (Sony Pictures Release)

An animation by Matthew A. Cherry Entertainment / Lion Forge / Blue Key Entertainment

Matthew A. Cherry and Karen Rupert Toliver

Kitbull (Disney)

A Pixar Animation Studios production

Rosana Sullivan and Kathryn Hendrickson

Unforgettable

A Vivement Lundi! production

Bruno Collet and Jean-François Le Corre

sister

A California Institute of Art Production

Siqi song

Best film cut

Ford vs. Ferrari (Walt Disney)

Michael McCusker and Andrew Buckland

The Irishman (Netflix)

Thelma Schoonmaker

Jojo Rabbit (Fox Searchlight)

Tom Eagles

Joker (Warner Bros.)

Jeff Groth

Parasite (neon)

Yang Jinmo

Best international function

Corpus Christi

An Aurum film production

Poland

Honey country

A production by Pharmachem / Apolo Media / Trice Films

Northern Macedonia

Les Misérables

A SRAB Films production

France

Pain and fame

An El Primer Deseo / El Deseo production

Spain

parasite

A Barunson E&A production

South Korea

Best production design

The Irishman (Netflix)

Production design: Bob Shaw

Stage design: Regina Graves

Jojo Rabbit (Fox Searchlight)

Production design: Ra Vincent

Set design: Nora Sopková

1917 (Universal / Amblin Partners)

Production design: Dennis Gassner

Set design: Lee Sandales

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Sony Pictures Release)

Production design: Barbara Ling

Stage design: Nancy Haigh

Parasite (neon)

Production design: Lee Ha Jun

Set decoration: Cho Won Woo

Best costume design

The Irishman (Netflix)

Sandy Powell and Christopher Peterson

Jojo Rabbit (Fox Searchlight)

Mayes C. Rubeo

Joker (Warner Bros.)

Mark bridges

Little Women (Sony Pictures Release)

Jacqueline Durran

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Sony Pictures Release)

Arianne Phillip

Best visual effects

Avengers: Endgame (Disney)

Dan DeLeeuw, Russell Earl, Matt Aitken and Dan Sudick

The Irishman (Netflix)

Pablo Helman, Leandro Estebecorena, Nelson Sepulveda-Fauser and Stephane Grabli

The Lion King (Walt Disney)

Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew Jones and Elliot Newman

1917 (Universal / Amblin Partners)

Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler and Dominic Tuohy

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (Disney)

Roger Guyett, Neal Scanlan, Patrick Tubach and Dominic Tuohy

Best makeup and hairstyling

Bomb (Lionsgate)

Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan and Vivian Baker

Joker (Warner Bros.)

Nicki Ledermann and Kay Georgiou

Judy (LD Entertainment and Roadside Attractions)

Jeremy Woodhead

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (Disney)

Paul Gooch, Arjen Tuiten and David White

1917 (Universal / Amblin Partners)

Naomi Donne, Tristan Versluis and Rebecca Cole

Best sound mix

Ad Astra (Disney)

Gary Rydstrom, Tom Johnson and Mark Ulano

Ford vs. Ferrari (Disney)

Paul Massey, David Giammarco and Steven A. Morrow

Joker (Warner Bros.)

Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic and Tod Maitland

1917 (Universal / Amblin Partners)

Mark Taylor and Stuart Wilson

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Sony Pictures Release)

Michael Minkler, Christian P. Minkler and Mark Ulano

Best sound editing

Ford vs. Ferrari (Walt Disney)

Donald Sylvester

Joker (Warner Bros.)

Alan Robert Murray

1917 (Universal / Amblin Partners)

Oliver Tarney and Rachael Tate

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Sony Pictures Release)

Wylie Stateman

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (Disney)

Matthew Wood and David Acord

Subscribe here for our free daily newsletter.