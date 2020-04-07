The second for Shannon Bennett has worked in law enforcement for 12 years. (Facebook / Broward Sheriff’s Office)

The Florida “men of deceit and deceit” guard who died of other disorders is remembered for the “protection of the LGBT + community”.

The second to sheriff Shannon Bennett was dead on April 3, just one week after testing positive for COVID-19.

He had resigned on March 23 feeling unwell, and went to the hospital the next day where he tested positive for coronavirus infection.

Bennett was a proud man who was gay for marrying Jonathan Frey, next year. He is thought to have been the first to die recently on COVID-19 in Florida.

There were many problems with Florida police who died of coronavirus.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office in Florida, where Bennett spent more than a decade, led the charge for the last second.

“Deputy Shannon Bennett was a former 12-year-old Broward Sheriff’s Office; a homosexual registrar; a school worker who protected and encouraged these young students at Deerfield Beach Elementary; a loving man whose marriage was due to take place next year,” wrote Facebook.

“We love you, we will miss you, Mr. Bennett. Thank you for your courage, determination and hard work. Rest in peace.”

Bennett’s friend Tim Martin told the South Florida Sun Sentinel how excited the latter was to take part in the home celebrations.

“During the Stonewall Pride fest in Wilton Manors, he didn’t take part in the drinks, his entertainment,” he said.

“They always wanted to be in the process, on the road, to protect the community. And they were so proud of this, that it was something they did on the weekend for so many.

Whenever he shut down Wilton Dr, he was there, dressed in uniform, to protect us.

After a 2016 Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Florida, Bennett went for his patrol car outside the bars and clubs in the gay community in Wilton Manors to prove his safety.

“Shannon Bennett was the person who led her family, her second friends, and the last,” Martin told reporters.

A second police officer at the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Jose Diaz Ayala, later died of complications from the illness.