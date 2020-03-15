A gay poet writes endless poems about love

Alex Dimitrov, a gay poet who writes a permanent poem called “Love”. (Alex Dimitrov)

Gay poet and co-star Alex Dimitrov writes a perennial poem called love, one tweet at a time, continued “every day for the rest of his life”.

Dimitrov is an American poet based in New York City, and is part of the Astro Poets Twitter team.

In the beginning, the eternal poem had no boundaries at all. Dimitrov wrote a poem called “Love”, which was published in The American poetry commentary in January, 2020.

I love people who have left their jobs to become artists

– Alex Dimitrov (@apoemcalledlove) March 1, 2020

He told PinkNews: “When I started, I didn’t want to finish. Obviously, I had to do it because it would be published. And then one night I thought to myself, isn’t that why we have Twitter? The poem can go on forever.

“So I made myself writing about one line, one of my favorite things in the world, every day for a long time. That way, the poem goes on. And I used to write a lot of lines, when I was dead, that I could just keep the release.

Sorry! This reassures me. ”

I love having a velvet cupcake & no cooking experience

– Alex Dimitrov (@apoemcalledlove) March 1, 2020

Alex Dimitrov said the idea of ​​writing about love came to him when he read it in 2017 and one in the audience asked why poets wrote so often about death and despair.

He said: “I’ve been interviewed before but I’ve considered it a lot this time, given the world. It found me that the artist was in charge of public promotion, despite the brutal portrayal of everyday life. At the very least, I also feel responsible.

“Most of the creative things I have seen during this Trump era, I do not want to call it the Trump era, it seems to relate to the anger that often seems to haunt readers. There are many things worth paying attention to.

“There is news, there is Twitter, there is news on Twitter, there is everything else about our lives that are difficult.

“I didn’t want to scold the reader. I wanted them to make them enjoy life no matter what. ”

& Of course I could change everything (even though I didn’t know it) – I was getting everyone, going anywhere, I didn’t worry about who I was.

– Alex Dimitrov (@apoemcalledlove) March 1, 2020

Alex Dimitrov said the LGBT + community knows more than surviving in love.

He said: “The people of Quebec know how to survive pain and suffering through love in unique ways – unrelated relationships, unstable families (I mean that culture is no different, in fact it is never the same for me).

“I think about the AIDS crisis and all the things that it teaches us. Loving the world is the only way to survive. Otherwise, why just sit there when there are so many things in this culture that want to kill you?

“As I say in this poem, as for Tennessee Williams, life is important. There’s nothing else to hold on to.”

I love nothing but relaxing inside the music

– Alex Dimitrov (@apoemcalledlove) March 1, 2020

The poet says he wants the poem to give readers (or followers) hope.

“I hope this poem reminds people that nothing should be the way it is,” he said.

“The things that always move and change. The poem uses the months of the year as a structure, as well as in its own time, and throughout time.

Time is a river. The stream flows in a circular motion. And to walk with hope. ”