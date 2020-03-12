A gay singer is calling on the DMV to find a ‘queer’ label

Amrit Kohli is a gay computer engineer, songwriter and video producer. (Amrit Kohli / Facebook)

An LGBT + musician has filed a lawsuit against the California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), saying his denial of the “queer” law violates his original right.

Amrit Kohli, a gay engineer, songwriter and filmmaker, has joined four other experts who say their freedom of speech should go beyond their legal certificates.

Represented by the Pacific Legal Foundation, they are adopting a DMV ban on licenses that “may have conflicting interests in fairness and integrity”.

According to the lawsuit: “The Kohli are gay men, and they have set up Queer Folks Records to fulfill the word ‘queer’.

“Mr Kohli’s song, Queer Folk, is recognized by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).

“Mr Kohli applied for a private license with a ‘QUEER’ configuration.

“The department has rejected the offer unless the amendment is deemed to be ‘insulting, derogatory, or demeaning to a particular party or individual, and thus’ not offensive to taste and self-control.'”

The lawsuit states: “This great and unnecessary law requires a full-time DMV police officer.”

It adds that denying the certificates “violates the translators’ right to freedom of expression, in violation of the First Amendment of the United States Constitution”.

Wen Faalo of the Pacific Legal Foundation’s lawyer, Wen Fa said: “The laws that give the authorities the choice to ban speech have serious consequences.”

(Pacific Legal Foundation)

The other defendants have already been rejected because of the licenses they were nominated for.

It also included a fan of the rock band Slayer whose plate “SLAAYRR” was shown to be “dangerous, cruel, or cruel”, as well as a veteran who asked for a larger number, “OGWOOLF”, was an OG warrior and a second honorary name from “interest its long in the wolves ”.

The old license program was rejected because it “contains” claims of support for criminals “.

Another English researcher, who immigrated to the United States 30 years ago, tried to get a “BO11LUX” license. He owns Shakespeare Pub in San Diego, where the phrase “real beer, proper food, no take-away”.

The DMV said its license contained “a sexual problem or we may deem it immoral”.