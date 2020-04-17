A gay soccer player was given a longer suspension than a player he called “f **** t ‘

College football started to become violent when one of the players used the Pexels)

The gay college player who was played was temporarily suspended from a player who was shot in the face by a slap in the face after being shot in the face.

Henry Bethell is said to have experienced a “home invasion” while playing football in high school, and violence continued when he joined the team at Sarah Lawrence College (SLC) in Bronxville, New York.

He first became known as a barren woman right away and even testified against a gay friend. Once coaches know it is happening, they feel they are not doing enough to deal with it.

The third time after that, he wasn’t ready for it to stop.

It all came to a head at the St Joseph’s College game. As SLC won 3-1 and the striker scored another goal, the debate started to escalate and the opposing player began to walk aggressively towards him.

Bethell played a player he called single.

“I’m sick of this little faggott,” he said to Bethel, who responded and punched the player in the face, sending him down.

Eventually, all hell broke loose as one punch suddenly turned into a clash between the two teams in front of spectacular viewers.

“This has happened,” Betelle tells Outsports. “When I turned around I hit him.

Eventually I became meaningless, like answering – or running away.

“I remember seeing him go down. My caretaker jumped on my back because the bench for the other team was coming. ”

The battle was reversed by pulling hair and whipping, and Bethell and another player at St Joseph’s were quickly removed from the game. But the one who started it all and called Betelil a f **** t was allowed to continue playing, because the authorities didn’t hear it.

The video of the event was later overseen by The Skyline Conference, which runs the Division III state championships in New York. They determined that the player might have used the slur, giving the game suspension along with several others involved in the match.

The gay player was suspended the following season.

However, Bethel was severely punished. He received a three-game suspension, but as soon as the season ends after the suspension continues until that point.

He is angry that he has been banned from a ‘refuge’ game, and he is concerned that the situation will make him the worst victim for the next three years.

“I want to be able to play. I want to be able to play without worrying about being called a slur, “he said.

“I want to play without worrying about the results of my sex. I want to play before I look like a gay player, or a fagot, in the mind of another player. “

The athletic director at SLC acknowledged that more needs to be done to address LGBT + harassment on social media; St. John’s School Joseph’s College declined to comment.