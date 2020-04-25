A giant asteroid flying past Earth next week appears to be wearing a face mask

If you plan to visit Earth in 2020, it is important to wear a face mask to protect yourself from the coronavirus. And, apparently, this rule doesn’t just apply to humans. The asteroid accelerating toward Earth seems to know about the pandemic and has its own face mask.

An asteroid called 52768 [1998 OR2] will zoom beyond Earth next week. Astronomers at the Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico were following the asteroid, and after capturing a new radar view of the object, they had to notice the familiar silhouette.

“The features of small terrain, such as the hills and ridges at one end of Asteroid 1998 OR2, are scientifically fascinating,” said researcher scientist Anvilki in a Thursday press release. “But all of us are thinking about COVID-19, so these features seem to make us remember that the 1998 OR2 wore a mask.”

The team at the Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico took this Range Doppler radar image of the asteroid 1998 OR2 on April 17.

But don’t worry. Asteroids cannot be infected by the virus.

Arecibo’s data confirms that the 1998 OR2 is about 1.2 miles wide and spinning once every four hours. Scientists at NASA’s Near Earth Astronomy Research Center announced on April 29 that they would be closest to Earth, but 16 times more than the moon, or nearly 4 million miles away.

1998 OR2 is classified as a potentially dangerous object, exceeding 500 feet and reaching within 5 million miles of Earth’s orbit. After its discovery, NASA said it would be “large enough to cause a global impact” if it had an impact on Earth, but it did not pose a threat to Earth.

And that’s not the only time an asteroid pays a visit to Earth. And next time I’ll get a little closer.

“Radar measurements give us a more accurate picture of where our asteroids are in the future, including our future approach to Earth,” says Flaviane Venditti, research scientist at the station. “In 2079, the asteroid 1998 OR2 will pass Earth about 3.5 times closer than this year, so it is important to know its orbit accurately.”

According to Arecibo, scientists continue to monitor asteroids for planetary defenses, but wear masks when observing, following proper social distance guidelines.

Anvilki, who is responsible for the Arecibo Observatory planet radar and asteroid 1998 OR2, is posing with a mask.

