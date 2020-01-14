A glimpse of the Modernist Craft cocktail bar in downtown Fresno

FRESNO, California (KFSN) – The downtown Fresno brewery district has just added a new venue and it serves much more than beer. We have a glimpse of The Modernist Craft cocktail bar on Fulton and Mono.

The modernist will serve classic cocktails, original cocktails and what they call “Rift iterations”, which are a variation of classic cocktails.

Co-owner Po Tsai said, “We have taken inspiration from a lot of our history, from bars around the world we have been to, bars in the United States and something that we are passionate about. And we wanted to bring in Fresno, too. “

The bar will sell local beers and wines in addition to cocktails.

A catering truck will be available on a regular basis, but the owners hope they can also partner with local restaurants to bring food.

Po Tsai and his partners won the Fresno business plan competition in the fall of 2019, receiving $ 10,000 to boost their business. One of the partners grew up in Fresno.

The modernist will open its doors to the public on Tuesday, January 14.

Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All rights reserved.