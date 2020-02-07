A good Samaritan uses the power of Twitter to return stolen wallets from the French Quarter

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – A merciful Samaritan used the power of social media to track down the owner of a stolen pink handbag and return the handbag – and some photos he had taken of New Orleans on camera – to the surprised tourist.

23-year-old Saarah Yob from Florida had a terrible day when her handbag was stolen on a trip to New Orleans to celebrate the College Football National Championship, the Times-Picayune / The New Orleans Advocate reported.

On the early morning trip to New Orleans, she got into a wrecked car and had to rent a car. When she was hanging out with friends in the French Quarter later that day, she found that someone had stolen her handbag from the rental car. They were given neither their wallets nor their cell phones because they had them with them. But Michael Kors’ purse, which was adorned with a purple feather pendant, her GoPro camera, some money, and a necklace were gone.

Later that day, 21-year-old James Elmes left the French Quarter and peered at the curb with the camera in his pocket. With no ID in his purse to find the owner, he turned to the camera. He posted a photo that Yob had taken of her and some friends on the beach on Twitter, on the remote chance that someone would see the photo and put him in touch with the owner of the wallet.

The tweet read: “I found a stolen handbag in the French Quarter in New Orleans. Wallet was missing, so I have no ID. This girl has traveled all over the world … with a GoPro that I found. I’m looking for her to return her lost memories. Help me find it. “

Speaking to the newspaper, Elmes said, “I thought maybe it might go viral and I will find it.”

Within 16 hours and 800 retweets later, he found Yob and was able to return the wallet.

“My handbag was stolen in New Orleans a week ago,” tweeted Yob. “Today an extremely kind soul helped me get it back. Thanks alot. “

And as if that weren’t enough, Elmes also noticed as he flipped through her camera that she hadn’t been able to take pictures of New Orleans before her purse and camera were stolen. So Elmes, who is a product supplier, took some photos of the locations along his delivery route, such as: B. Cafe du Monde in the French Quarter before returning the items to Yob.