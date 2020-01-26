A good ticket sale was reported for Mairis Briedis against Yuniel Dorticos

RINGSIDE 26/01/2020

The low-price category tickets for the WBSS Cruiserweight Ali Trophy final on March 21 in Riga are almost sold out after only three general sales days.

“Tickets fly fast,” said Kalle Sauerland, chief boxing officer of the WBSS. “We had just been in Riga for four days to start the event and you could feel the boxing. Not only for local hero Briedis, but also for Dorticos, who already had hundreds of fans in the city who took a picture with him. We can’t wait to come back to Riga to take part in our weekly combat activities.

“This event will be sold out, and it is second to none with the eyes of the planet watching how Riga is transformed into Las Vegas in Europe.”

Tickets for the incredible showdown between Mairis Briedis and Yuniel Dortico’s Ali Trophy are available from € 29 on bilesuserviss.lv and WorldBoxingSuperSeries.com.

The finale will be broadcast live on DAZN in the USA. Fans can visit DAZN.com or download the DAZN app to their preferred connected device.

The way to Riga:

Mairis Briedis and Yuniel Dorticos went parallel to the WBSS cruiserweight final. Briedis defeated Noel Mikaelian in the quarterfinals in Chicago on points and stopped Krzysztof Glowacki in Riga via TKO in the third round of a dramatic semi-final. Dorticos took a point win over Mateusz Masternak in Chicago and a round 10 win over Andrew Tabiti in Riga – a knockout that won the “KO Doctor” award as “Knockout of the Year” in several media.

Muhammad Ali Trophy Master:

2018-19: Naoya Inoue, bantamweight

2018-19: Josh Taylor, super lightweight

2017-18: Aleksandr Usyk, cruiserweight

2017-18: Callum Smith, super middleweight