A Google employee at a Bengaluru office tests positive for coronavirus – News from India

One of the employees of the tech giant Google, which works in an office in Bengaluru, tested positive for Covid-19, a coronavirus-borne illness, ANI news agency reported.

“We can confirm that an employee from our office in Bengaluru was diagnosed with Covid-19. He was at one of our offices in Bengaluru for several hours before he showed any symptoms. The employee has since been quarantined, “according to a Google statement Thursday, reported by ANI. It was not determined when the employee tested positive for the deadly disease.

“Extremely cautious, we ask the employees of that office in Bengaluru to work from home tomorrow. We have taken and will continue to take the necessary precautions, following the advice of public health officials, “the statement added.

A Google employee in Switzerland previously tested positive for Covid-19, prompting the tech giant to impose travel restrictions on employees to travel to Iran, Italy and China.

Earlier, one employee of software maker Mindtree and Dell India tested positive in Bengaluru after returning from the United States.

India witnessed the first coronavirus death when Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu on Thursday confirmed that a 76-year-old Kalaburgi man in the northern state of the state had died of Covid-19.

The Union Ministry of Health has so far confirmed 74 cases of coronavirus. The deadly virus, which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December last year, claimed more than 4,600 lives and infected more than 124,330 people worldwide.

Bearing in mind the effects of the current global spread of coronavirus on public health and safety, New Delhi on Wednesday launched health care measures for foreign and Indian nationals entering and exiting India.

The measures included suspension of the issuance of visas for tourists and diplomatic staff as set criteria to mitigate the further spread of coronaviruses in the country.

India is part of a US-led global initiative to share information on integrating science in response to the coronavirus, according to a White House statement.

In addition to the US and India, the initiative is the UK, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Germany, Italy, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore and South Korea.

