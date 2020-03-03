[A Great Blessing: The Pope Checks Unfavorable For The Coronavirus]

Pope Francis, who was struggling from a chilly, has examined detrimental for the novel coronavirus.

In a statement to Reuters, Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni, said that the church chief experienced “no fast comment on the report,” outlining the pope experienced tested unfavorable.

The Italian newspaper, Il Messaggero, initially documented the adverse test.

Francis, who phone calls Vatican City in Rome home, has taken safeguards to terminate situations as more than 500 individuals have analyzed constructive for the fatal virus.

AFP described that the Catholic Church leader canceled a retreat following catching a cold.