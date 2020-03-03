[A Great Blessing: The Pope Checks Unfavorable For The Coronavirus]

Pope Francis, who was struggling from a chilly, has examined detrimental for the novel coronavirus.
In a statement to Reuters, Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni, said that the church chief experienced “no fast comment on the report,” outlining the pope experienced tested unfavorable.
The Italian newspaper, Il Messaggero, initially documented the adverse test.
Francis, who phone calls Vatican City in Rome home, has taken safeguards to terminate situations as more than 500 individuals have analyzed constructive for the fatal virus.
AFP described that the Catholic Church leader canceled a retreat following catching a cold.
Francis cancelled a Lent retreat for the to start with time in his papacy this weekend, just after axing all public conferences at the conclusion of last 7 days around the chilly.
“Unfortunately, a cold pressured me not to get element this 12 months,” the 83-calendar year-previous pontiff informed a group on Saint Peter’s Square after struggling two coughing fits even though reciting his regular Angelus Prayer.