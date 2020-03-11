A great incentive for small places in the UK, because the stakes in the business served

The budget of the British Government announced today (March 11) Chancellor Rishi Sunako contains good news for small places in the UK.

In order to alleviate the economic impact of the current epidemic coronavirus, Sunako said that businesses with the speed value below 51,000 pounds will pay no rates for business next year.

Sunak argues that the changes will take effect in April and last for 12 months, saving £ 25,000 each.

“Last year in our manifesto, the government has promised to increase the retail price of the business by 50 percent, but we can go further”, – said the Chancellor. “We are doing an exceptional step to abolish the price of the business.”

Business rates and taxes levied on the property that does not happen, has long been a major concern in small and independent places.

In January, a small place to celebrate a major victory after the government’s decision to reduce business rates by 50 percent.

This decrease was the result of intense Music Venue Trust in response to what they called “prolonged crisis” independent seats in the last decade, during which 35 percent of the mass of music places were closed.

Soon London Playground The 100 Club has declared itself “forever saved” after Westminster Council gave it an unprecedented “special status” which allowed a 100 per cent reduction in business rates.

NME unite with The 100 Club, to be held in the last minute a live showcase for support groups that were supposed to perform at SXSW this week.

Texas music showcase South By South West was canceled last week – a lot of new bands and artists rising out of their pockets. Now NME can confirm the next pop-up the London show on Sunday 22 March.