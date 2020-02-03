A greedy cheater who owned 3 houses has made thousands of illegal subletting of his apartment

A fraudster was fined more than £ 100,000 for renting his council apartment from Pimlico when he owned three other properties in London and lived with his parents.

“Gourmand” Saeed Azimi, 33, was discovered by the Westminster Council’s anti-fraud team after asking to buy the council’s apartment at Lenthall House, just 250 meters from the banks of Zone 1.

Mr. Azimi obtained a lease for the apartment in 2011, but the board’s investigation revealed that he had made thousands of illegal sublets three times.

Lenthall House in Claverton Street. Council apartment was illegally sublet by Saeed Azimi

(Image: Google)

It was later discovered that he lived with his parents while renting his other three properties in Enfield, Tottenham and Thamesmeade in south-east London.

Councilor Heather Acton, a member of the Council’s Public Protection Cabinet, said today (February 3): “There is a national housing shortage. Social housing is essential to provide housing for our residents and this tenant was misleading in renting his housing.

“Subletting council property is illegal. In addition to being financially greedy, the tenant has deprived another resident of a house. Now that the fraudulent activity of this tenant has been discovered, someone in need on the waiting list will be assigned a home. “

Azimi received the £ 85,000 fine at Woolwich Crown Court late last year. He was also sentenced to £ 17,500 for legal costs and sentenced to two years suspended prison sentence.

Last year, Westminster Council anti-fraud officers recovered 24 apartments from bogus tenants.

The council said it was pressuring the government to introduce a mandatory multiplatform registration system for landowners, so that councils would know which properties are rented short term and for how long.

