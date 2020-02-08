A group of five tried to make “easy money” in the U-Haul crash scheme

BATON ROUGE – The state police have arrested a group of people on an arbitrary plan to get insurance payout by crashing a rental truck.

In March 2019, the Louisiana State Police Insurance Fraud Unit received a complaint from RepWest Insurance, U-Haul’s liability insurer, about a potentially fraudulent insurance claim from Charity McDonald, Quentin Pollard, Lue Pollard, Jennifer McMorris, and Norman McNew.

On November 10, 2018, McDonald drove a U-Haul truck rented in Natchez, Mississippi, when she finished a 2006 GMC Sierra that Jennifer McMorris drove with Quentin Pollard and Lue Pollard inside. A fifth person, Norman McNew, also claimed to be in U-Haul at the time.

The crash occurred on the Airline Highway near Beechwood Street.

The group informed the police that no one had been seriously injured at the time and that both vehicles had suffered little to moderate damage. The rent was later returned to a U-Haul location on the Airline Highway in Baton Rouge.

A week after the crash, Quentin Pollard filed a lawsuit with U-Haul regarding the incident, and an injury lawyer who represented everyone involved contacted the company the following month.

RepWest found that details surrounding the crash were suspicious and hired a private investigator to investigate the case. This investigation soon revealed that everyone involved in the crash knew each other before the wreck.

McDonald continued to admit to the investigator that the crash had been staged to file a fraudulent insurance claim against U-Haul. McDonald said Quentin Pollard had planned the entire program and added that she knew Pollard through his father, Lue Pollard, who is her landlord.

Investigators learned that Quentin Pollard and his girlfriend Jennifer McMorris drove to McDonald’s house in Mississippi a week before the Baton Rouge crash, where McMorris, Quentin, and Lue Pollard asked McDonald to rent a U-Haul truck for the program. McDonald said Quentin Pollard claimed to have staged other accidents in the past and that it was “easy money.”

Quentin Pollard gave McDonald a prepaid debit card to rent the vehicle, and the group met in Baton Rouge, where Pollard said the rest of the program, the state police said.

McDonald said that she was instructed to lift the other vehicle when it hit the brakes and to act as if she knew no one about the other vehicle. It was also found that McNew was never in either of the vehicles and was subsequently picked up in the U-Haul.

In January 2019, RepWest received a letter from the group’s infringement lawyer stating that he no longer represented anyone. The company then turned to the Louisiana State Police.

Quentin Pollard, Lue Pollard, Jennifer McMorris and Norman McNew were inducted into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison, among others, for auto insurance fraud. No arrest warrant has been issued against McDonald at the moment.