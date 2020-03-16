A guest at an LGBT + conference attended a trial of 10,000 queers with a coronavirus

A group of men hugging each other for the Winter Festival on Miami Beach. At least one of those who came in 2020 acquired a coronavirus, according to organizers. (Jeffrey Greenberg / Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

A guest at the annual LGBT + fundraiser Winter Party Festival – packed with 10,000 attendees – in Florida has tested positive for the coronavirus, newspaper organizers said Sunday.

From March 4 to 10, Miami Beach prices with parties, bops and more on all six bags to raise money for LGBT + causes.

However, community organizers took to Instagram to confirm that the attendee was diagnosed with the disease last week but did not show it.

As a result, they said, the attendees were asked to “destroy their health, exercise, wash hands with soap, use a sanitizer and consult a doctor if they think they are showing up.

https://t.co/LOAUXgVSPG pic.twitter.com/qZRrL6MwjD

– michael (@mcsteamworks) March 16, 2020

The Fifth Anniversary Celebration comes as a coronavirus carrier.

Also, a Twitter user said that a “group” of participants had tested positive for COVID-19. In various tweets, the user said that “one case has been resolved directly, four others have been notified through friends” who have tested the virus.

One user said he and his partner who had beaten the party have all shown that they have a coronavirus infection.

I was there. I started having Friday, I was tested today. My friend who was there also got tested. Stay home, folks.

– Ben (@brevit) March 16, 2020

But the end of the party being a COVID-19 dinner catches the dangers of corporate meetings in the coronavirus. Demonstrating how an infectious but transient virus spreads.

Recently at events, the Pride parade and DragCon LA have closed as fears have mixed with paranoia on the days of the epidemic.

Scientists around the world want to vaccinate a virus that originates in the Wuhan province of China. As of Monday, more than 175,000 have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and nearly 6,700 people have died.

Filled with the coveted torsos tonedos, the Winter Beach Festival on Miami Beach attracts tens of thousands of visitors every year. (Jeffrey Greenberg / Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

In the runaway competition, many health agencies are experimenting with treatment options for patients diagnosed with COVID-19. Some have reported success, but they are very careful about declaring it a “cure”.

Red-faced and overcrowded with spikes, the coronaviruses are pouring into the world for the first time in December 2019 and have followed up to sell Wuhan seafood and the livestock market.

COVID-19 spread rapidly across China to France, Germany, Japan, US, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Cambodia, Sri Lanka, UAE, South Korea, Vietnam, Thailand, Canada and Nepal.