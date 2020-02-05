A guide behind the scenes of an insider for an Oscar evening

You never forget your first time – at least not if this is the first time the Oscars is dealing.

For me, it was March 21, 1994. I covered the red carpet in the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion and asked Bruce Springsteen (just a foot away) if he nervously sang live what his Oscar-winning song for Hollywood’s first major AIDS became drama, ” Philadelphia. “

The red carpet was then still in its infancy as a fashion referee. Journalists were assigned specific places. Cell phones simply became standard. Geena Davis, then married to director Renny Harlin, asked me that I was really talking to my editor on the east coast. I gave her the phone to make sure it was true.

The red carpet is a well-dressed war zone. The fans who have won a lottery to sit in the stands can wave and shout, but the stars are rarely accessible for signatures.

Movie publishers sign up as volunteers – like everyone else, this is a Motion Picture Academy event and everyone donates his time (except for the unions of course). The publicists use the talent from the moment they arrive until they enter the auditorium or they are field marshal who keep the movement of non-celebrities moving.

Awards and events Commission President Lois Burwell speaks with reporters from the Governors Ball Press Preview for the 92nd Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater, Los Angeles Friday, January 31, 2020. The Academy Awards are held at the Dolby Theater on Sunday, February 9. (AP Photo / Chris Pizzello)

For years, Hollywood’s iconic Variety reporter Army Archerd was the only stop for a TV interview. He has long since disappeared, but all TV stands have arranged their short interviews a few days before.

Stars that ‘work’ on the red carpet do TV, but most of them go online and print. That is another sad truth: many stars completely skip the red carpet. They arrive via a side entrance, go to the bar and then take allocated seats.

We know that a sold out live show hates empty seats, so yes, there are extras, in tuxedos and ball gowns, that are seat fillers.

Backstage has rooms for the talent with hair, makeup and dressmakers.

The press about the Oscars has three backstage rooms: Live TV, Photos and Reporters for print and online. Winners and presenters determine what they do at the moment. At the end of the show, it is common for the last, most important winners to do a Q&A after the show ends.

Both presenters and work press have solid buffets with pasta, meat, shrimp, fruit, vegetables, coffee, soft drinks and desserts. They start an hour earlier and are closed when everyone leaves.

Once upon a time in Hollywood, all reporters were invited to studio sponsored after-parties with better food, an open bar and sometimes celebrities.

That’s history. Nowadays, after-parties have very limited press access. You are lucky to get an assigned spot on the sidewalk to see who is going in and who is coming out.

You can see who is on the red carpet and more on the Oscars that are broadcast on ABC on Sunday.