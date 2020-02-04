A hateful ode to slow walkers, the real threats to the footpath

The footpath is a war zone, strewn with various hikers who anger my soul.

First of all, there is the person in front of you who winds from left to right (stay on one damn side, Gina) Then there is the group of 2 or 3 that cover the entire length of the footpath. There is also this person who stops right in front of you during rush hour. Ghastly.

Above all, a sinister presence dominates the footpath – the true sidewalk satans, which are becoming more and more numerous. I’m talking about slow walkers.

The encounter with a slow walker triggers the most violent feelings of hate in my normally calm and harmonious soul.

I am a fast hiker. I first became aware of my incredible speed when a school friend at the age of 10 said I should race down one of the main streets in my hometown and overtake cars, even though I thought I would stroll at a leisurely pace. At that moment I looked in the mirror and found that I was born to walk quickly. I never looked back.

There are many reasons why I run fast. For one, I’m a stress head. I’m also gay (keyword tweets about gays that run fast):

I didn’t know that “gays run too fast” is one thing. pic.twitter.com/RFrnUqdtYi

– Lucas (@bashgita), January 29, 2020

Gays sit down and put their feet on something right away because we’re so tired of all the fast walking

– Shauntay (@shauntae_stay), September 16, 2018

But the main reason I’m a fast stroller is in my theory that walking is mostly about getting somewhere … and you obviously would like to get there somewhere as soon as possible, right?

To this day, I simply cannot imagine walking at a glacier pace. It weighs me down, even when I’m walking next to a naturally slow-moving friend – I try my damn stuff, but I just can’t teach my legs to move more slowly. It is simply not in my DNA to do this. “Why run here when I could be 500 meters away?” I wonder. “500 meters closer to where I need to be.”

At this point, my dear slow walkers of the world, I want to say that I don’t hate you, even though your slow walking puts me in a k-hole of anger. I just don’t understand you and I’m curious about your species.

I mean, don’t you have a place and want to be there as soon as possible? Do you leave the house earlier to adjust to your painful walking pace, or do you blissfully accept the fact that you are late? If someone overtakes you and you see him 5.8 seconds later at a distance of 500 m. Don’t you ever think, “You’re so far ahead, I want that.”

Long story short, why are you the way you are?

Rewrite loosely Miley CyrusLife is an ascent … but the view is only great if you are up fast enough to catch the sunrise.

BRB needs rolls of rice paper and is about to dodge, crouch, dive, dive, and dodge between your people to get there.

