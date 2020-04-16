A ‘Haued’ family at the home where the 32-year-old jaws star was killed

A family that moved to a home where a star struck a child received a home loan to have a “clean and fresh start”.

In 2001, the Bernal family moved to Canoga Park, California, where a murder / murder case occurred 13 years earlier when Judith shot and killed her 10-year-old daughter, Judith. , and wife. Maria, before firing her body with gasoline, burns them and kills herself in a garage, says New York Times.

Judith stars in “Jaws IV: The Revenge” in 1987 and has starred in television shows such as “Punky Brewster” and many commercials.

“When we first moved in, we didn’t know anything about the house,” Gaby Bernal, who was ten years old at the time of the family’s move, announced Wednesday history in Quibi’s “Flip House Flip.”

A neighbor told them the story of the worst house.

“The night he did, he got drunk,” details Gaby. “His wife tried to break up with him at the time and took the little girl with him. She was like a moneylender. Without money she could do nothing.”

“They died in a fury, probably still here,” he said, adding that while Francisco helped his father, “the house had a bad energy when we moved in.”

Gaby is sleeping in the living room where Judith was murdered, and she says it has had a huge impact.

“I didn’t get any sleep last night. It seemed to remember that someone was watching me,” she admitted. “Such features make it very, very scary and scary.”

So far, Gaby has said that she can’t sleep through the window in her bedroom, or “really look out the window,” when Judith is shot in the head with her bed face to window.

Gaby’s room is also packed with dream readers to help her with recurring dreams. He said he didn’t like to talk about it because it was “very scary.”

But it appeared that the time for the Bernal camp had begun.

“I started to have a friend come up with a picture called Joseph,” Gaby said. “He’ll open and close the garage door when my dad comes home and turns around and lights.”

“We came to find the killer’s name that Joseph was real,” he said, noting that the family was still aware of Joseph’s presence at the home.

“Sometimes I feel like the people behind me are walking down the aisle,” admits the father. The mother explained in Spanish that she, too, could hear feet.

Parents said they were upset that their daughter was being affected and that they were happy to join the “Murder House Flip” group to help them.

“You could just say that there is a lot of love in this house, but at the same time, this house was rich for Gaby and her family,” explains the designer, Mikel Welch.

“The way it fits into this story is very fluid,” says creator Joelle Uzyel. “There is bad energy trapped in this house.”

The couple then went through renovations for the home and knocked on the windows in Gaby’s room to allow for “good light and energy,” creating an inviting space and lighting the hallway with new lighting and colors. information.

The third installment of this series will feature the full Makeover when “Murder House Flip” returns next Wednesday.

Any stories or tips for us? Email the TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.