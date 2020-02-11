A healthy marriage leader who makes profits in Florida legislation

TALLAHASSEE, Florida (CAP NEWS) – In 2018 there were 156,168 marriages and almost half as many divorces in Florida.

An estimate suggests that divorce costs Florida taxpayers nearly $ 2 billion annually in direct and indirect costs such as legal and social security contributions. However, legislation hopes to strengthen marriages by asking couples to read a privately prepared guide to healthy marriage to get a marriage certificate.

At least five states already require couples to read a marriage guide before they can get married.

Florida would be next if sponsor Dennis Baxley got his way.

“This is just an instrument to stimulate the discussion. And there are five states where they do it successfully and see their divorce rates drop, which means they have healthier families, ”said Baxley.

The publication is more like a glossy magazine than the Florida Bar brochure that is currently required.

Reading one or the other would be acceptable under the laws that have relieved the House and Senate committees.

“And how they can resolve differences if they don’t agree. How they will prioritize family spending, ”said Baxley.

The Utah publication encourages people to find the positive in their spouses, and even encourages readers to make a list.

There is also a quiz about how well you know your husband or wife.

“It’s the culmination of hypocrisy,” said Barbara DeVane of the Florida chapter of the National Organization for Women.

DeVane questions the marital commitment of the legislature.

“You come in with one spouse, go out with another, or get caught by your lover. And women too. There were women who did this, ”said DeVane.

Legislation came to a standstill when a six-member committee was asked to decide what was included in the brochure.

There were concerns that this might be political, but when the committee came out, the laws started to move.

Court clerks would have to publish on their websites and provide copies if they were available.

The costs would be borne by private family groups.