a heartfelt and nuanced critique of the American Dream

In a document titled “The Family Movie,” Tigertail, the directorial debut of “Master of None” by Alan Ian, lived as a screenplay on the writer’s and actor’s computer. The film may now be named after the father of Taiwan’s Yang village, but the family remains its central pillar, and while it looks at the specific impressions of both its father and the entire generation of Taiwanese people who immigrated to America, it also offers subtle lessons about human connection that cross cultural and generational divisions.

According to the American Dream, anyone can succeed and move in the ranks of society if they make sacrifices and work hard. This is a key idea for Tigertail, which penetrates between modern America and Taiwan in the 1950s, reconciling an older, quiet Pin-Hui (Ji Ma) with his younger, more vibrant, well-being (Gan Zhi Lee), who wants to head west for a better life. (especially scenes created in the past that are so exciting that when one flash motion starts with a high-pitched Pin-Jui mobile ring, it feels so disorienting, so alien, that it doesn’t matter that you just got awake from sleep types). With little money, he spends his days working at a local sugar mill, and his nights with his girlfriend Yuan (Yo-Hsing Fang), his vision of America breaking through daily existence on a regular basis. “Someday I’ll go there,” he tells Yuan. “I’ll bring my mom. I won’t have to work anymore. “

In the end, he does go there, but, true to life and true to the American Dream, it is a movement that is without sacrifice – one that he consciously accepts, and others that flow from life. The first, love, is a loss that remains throughout the rest of the movie. When Kunjue Li’s wife, Pin-jui, refuses to offer dancing in the living room of their cramped New York apartment to the same entry he once moved to with Yuan, his face is regretted. In the years when he reconnects with his ex, one cannot help but wonder what their life would be like if he chose to love this idea of ​​a better future for himself and his mother.

Now Tigertail drops on Netflix. Credit: Netflix

Pin-Yu’s victims also color his expectations of children. In an interview with daughter Angela (Christina Co.), he suggests that her bride is not good enough for her because he is not doing enough to support her – the same argument he noted Yuan’s parents would have had about him back in Taiwan. Their relationship is far and slightly awkward, playing on the stereotype of a stoic, non-emotional Asian dad. But as the film progresses, a tipping point is reached, and the couple begins to work for a deeper connection.

Like the elder Pin-Yu, the tigrathey is quiet and humble. It’s a movie that you can relate to regardless of whether you or your family share the immigrant experience documented in it – we are all sorry, most of us are just hoping for stronger connections with others and a better life for those who follow us. Both in these times and in more populated areas, it is a wonderful reminder that finding and understanding each other makes life much brighter and richer, regardless of economic circumstances.

