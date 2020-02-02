A high profile poll in Iowa is not released

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – The Des Moines Register, CNN, and its survey partner have decided not to release the final rate of their presidential poll because of concerns that their results have been affected.

Carol Hunter, the editor-in-chief of the Iowa newspaper, released the announcement on Saturday evening, while the results of the highly anticipated survey should be released.

Hunter said that one of the respondents raised concerns earlier in the day that raised questions about the integrity of the results.

“It appears that at least one interview omitted a candidate’s name asking the respondent to name their preferred candidate,” Hunter wrote in an article on the register’s website.

“This only seems to be known to one surveyor, but we cannot confirm this with certainty. For this reason, the partners made the difficult decision not to press ahead with the publication of the Iowa survey. “

CNN political director David Chalian said it was not clear whether the problem with the individual respondent was an isolated case.

“With caution, CNN and the Des Moines Register and Selzer, which is conducting the survey, have decided not to publish today’s survey,” said Chalian. “We take the standards we use for our surveys very seriously.”

The decision to stop publishing the survey was based on a technical irregularity affecting the font size on a computer screen for one of the survey participants, a CNN person told The Associated Press.

The font on this computer has been enlarged and the bottom name in the list has been cut off or hidden. This name was Pete Buttigieg’s, but it could have been any name since the names are automatically chosen randomly after each call.

Since the respondent did not hear Buttigieg’s name, he turned to Selzer, who made CNN and The Des Moines Register aware of the irregularities.

Since CNN, the Register, and Selzer were unable to determine whether the event was a one-time event, the partners decided that they could not release the survey, the person told CNN. The person was not authorized to discuss the details by name and requested anonymity.

Buttigieg said in an interview on ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday that it was “understanding that there was a problem, that it was raised and they decided to respond by withdrawing the survey and – I think in a moment if if a president routinely attacks the press, it is important to remember the integrity and seriousness with which reporters and the press do the work they do and to be absolutely sure that it is correct and strong. “