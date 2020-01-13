A high school basketball game in Texas ended in a shootout

Loading...

A high school basketball game ended in a shootout I left a teenager in critical condition in Dallas on Saturday night.

According to a Dallas Police Department press release, an 18-year-old man was shot during the game after a fight broke out at Davis Field House at around 9:00 p.m. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was in critical condition on Sunday evening.

A 15-year-old man surrendered to the police on Sunday and was charged with serious bodily harm, the police said. Two other young people were identified as interested persons, but are not charged, the release says.

The game took place between South Oak Cliff High School and Justin F. Kimball High School, CNN partner KTVT reported.

Both teachers and students were concerned about the violence that occurred during a school game.

Tyesha Brown, a student and president of South Oak Cliff High School, told KTVT that she couldn’t believe the shootout had taken place.

“I was shocked that it got this far,” said Brown. “I didn’t think a game would go that far,” said the partner.

“It is extremely worrying because I have taught many students who play basketball for South Oak Cliff,” Shareefah Mason, a teacher at the Dallas Independent School District, told KTVT. “I lost a lot of students in both prison and death. It is very alarming if you pour out all your passions in the classroom and just teach students to see them without making it.” 21 years old. “

A dramatic in-game video shows people running away from the pitch and running out of the stands after gunshots are heard. Demarquis Black, spokesman for the Dallas Police, tells CNN that the video is part of their investigation.