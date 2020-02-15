[a-history-of-presidential-primary-winners-in-tennessee]

CLOSE

Since 1992, seven of the nine Presidential primary winners in Tennessee have gone on to represent their party in the general election. Three of them have gone on to take the oath of office.

As America once again gears up to elect a president on Nov. 3, 2020, the national spotlight will turn to Tennessee and 13 others as they hold primaries on March 3. President Donald Trump is a virtual lock to take the nomination for the Republicans, but several Democratic candidates are still vying to claim the nomination for their party.

Here’s a history of primary winners in Tennessee.

2016 Presidential Republican primary

Donald Trump: 38.94%

Ted Cruz: 24.71%

Marco Rubio: 21.18%

Ben Carson: 7.59%

John Kasich: 5.29%

Jeb Bush: 1.12%

2016 Presidential Democratic primary

Hillary Clinton: 66.07%

Bernie Sanders: 32.45%

2012 Presidential Republican primary

Rick Santorum: 37.11%

Mitt Romney: 28.06%

New Gingrich: 23.96%

Ron Paul: 9.04%

2008 Presidential Democratic primary

Hillary Clinton: 53.82%

Barack Obama: 40.48%

John Edwards: 4.45%

2008 Presidential Republican primary

Mike Huckabee: 34.47%

John McCain: 31.8%

Mitt Romney: 23.59%

2004 Presidential Democratic primary

John Kerry: 41.02%

John Edwards: 26.51%

Wesley Clark: 23.1%

Howard Dean: 4.37%

2000 Presidential Republican primary

George W. Bush: 77.02%

John McCain: 14.53%

Alan Keyes: 6.75%

2000 Presidential Democratic primary

Albert Gore Jr.: 92.13%

Bill Bradley: 5.26%

1996 Presidential Republican primary

Robert Dole: 51.16%

Patrick J. Buchanan: 25.2%

Lamar Alexander: 11.31%

Malcom S. Forbes: 7.66%

1992 Presidential Democratic primary

William J. Clinton: 67.35%

Paul E. Tsongas: 19.38%

Edmund G. Brown: 8.03%

