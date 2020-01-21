A hit-and-run accident near Fresno State remembers being selfless and generous

Heartbreak casts a shadow over a criminal investigation after a fatal accident Saturday night near Fresno State.

“I have asked myself that question 100 times,” said ex-husband Laura Bryant. “I mean, it’s like ‘How could she not see this car?'”

The driver who killed Bryant, 56, remained at the crash site and has no legal issues.

But a second driver also hit her and the police approach the suspect.

Laura Bryant has spent 56 years thinking of others before her.

“She was the kindest and sweetest person,” said her sister, Lisa Harvey. “The other day, we were at the grocery store and this gentleman had no money and she gave him a dollar even if we are not financially stable.”

“Even the night it happened, the only reason she was crossing the street was because I asked her to get me a Big Mac,” said her son, Jessie Wall. “And it cost him his life.”

Bryant lived about half a mile from McDonald’s where she wanted to buy dinner for her family, but it’s much shorter if you don’t use the pedestrian crossing at Cedar.

Almost as soon as she entered Shaw Avenue, her former husband knew it was bad.

“I saw the car hit it and I saw it in the air,” said Dan Wall.

Police said the impact killed her almost immediately, but when she fell, a second car hit.

“She was really bad,” said Dan Wall. “When the paramedics arrived, they said she was gone. It’s hard to see. Oh my God. I can’t even close my eyes without seeing him again and again.”

Bryant never had many things in life, but she did have her son and sister.

They planned to move to Arizona together before the end of the month.

Now Jessie and Lisa will have to continue without her.

“It looks like she was taken from us just before she was basically freed from all the pain of living here,” said Jessie Wall.

Police say the first driver who hit her got stuck, called 911 and helped with the investigation. He did not break any law.

But the second driver took off, leaving a piece of car behind.

Investigators used the bumper and the right front wheel to identify the car as a golden Honda, and they use street cameras to determine where it went and who owned it.

