A hockey player comes out to deal with the peer pressure

Gay hockey player Brock Weston was sick and tired of hearing his colleagues use Homoghobic slurs, which is why he decided to come out for a strong letter.

Weston, 25, will graduate from Marian University of Wisconsin next month and has been a two-year assistant director for the NCAA Division III men’s soccer team.

But realizing his sexuality was not easy, and he was heavily influenced by other players to insist on using anti-gay slurs, he explained in an Outsports article.

After spreading the rumors of his sexuality, Weston had a “fake” reaction and decided to expose his teammates to who he really was.

Last April, three years after discovering he was gay, he introduced himself to his friend and colleague, and then read a letter to them explaining how he described them.

In a powerful and kind letter, Weston said that going out was one of the worst things he had ever done and said he was “scared” of what he was doing.

“This has been a traumatic experience for many years and to be honest today has held me back for months,” Brock Weston wrote.

“To hear what I hear about people like me from you guys and the hockey team has made this impossible. I hope you understand: I didn’t make this decision, and I’m sure you won’t answer me.”

He told his teammates that he felt “judged and uncomfortable” in front of them because of their language.

Weston read up on some of the most impactful aspects of hockey’s deafness, saying that children are like “little sponges” that take offensive words to adults.

“Every person we’ve played with has been ‘lost’ or ‘f ***** g fag’ or ‘c ** k sucking,” he said.

He also referred to his unfortunate urgency, saying: “I heard the news. Everyone. Unmarried. Day. How can I stand there, in front of you guys and be what you hate in public?”

“So, just imagine being around your friends – ‘brothers’ – when I realize that is what they hate. How do I hide?

He continued: “What shall I hide from you? We’ve been friends for almost a year, if not more, and I haven’t changed, I’ve just learned a lot about myself. Isn’t that what college is like? I’m still the same Brock. “

His teammates wholeheartedly endorsed him.

He ended up writing a letter telling his players that his sexuality was not meant to “look at anyone else ‘in the moment he did. He added that anti-gay jokes wouldn’t stop immediately, but he asked his players to be” friendly “.

Weston decided to walk out of the room as soon as he finished the letter, fearing his players would not do well, but didn’t get a chance.

Before moving on, the friend who was worried was responding negatively – told her that she would be loved no matter what, and said that all her players would lose.

“Everybody got up and hugged us and we had a really great team,” Weston wrote.

Now he hopes that sharing his story will empower other people in the game to come out.

“I want to assure everyone who is reading this that there are some people who will like you,” she wrote.