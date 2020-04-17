A homeless man caught fire in a “reckless” attack in California

Police have arrested a 45-year-old man suspected of sacrificing a homeless victim in an unexpected fire that was filmed.

Surveillance footage from Santa Ana, California, shows a man caught in a blaze and released in early April.

He can be seen walking on a sidewalk near the intersection of First Street and Broadway when he sees a man in a bicycle frame, who sees an accelerator falling on the man and turning him on.

The suspect covered his face and was dressed in black when he approached the man, who was alone in front of a closed work.

The victim, who was trying to avoid the attacker, suffered first-degree, second-degree and third-degree burns to the top of his body. Doctors at the Trauma / Local Burn Center operated on his wounds and he remained in critical condition.

Adrian Alberto Rodr .guez Herrera, a 45-year-old passerby, was arrested near the scene of the attack, the Santa Anna Police Department said in a statement on Tuesday.

Officials who specialize in dealing with the homeless arrested Mr. Herrera and his bicycle after he allegedly explained the crime and the surveillance footage.

Murder detectives are looking for witnesses to the fire / murder case.

