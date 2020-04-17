A homeless Santa man working with oil and burning

A 45-year-old man was arrested on Monday for allegedly hanging a house with fuel and setting it on fire in an unauthorized attack.

Surveillance records released by the Santa Ana, California police department show the victim being burned and left to die, who commits a shameful act while riding a bicycle.

“The victim was sitting on the sidewalk in front of a telephone company,” said Anthony Bertagna of Santa Ana PD County County Registration. “[The victim] rode her, walked round and then rolled her a couple of times.”

The horrific video shows the suspect – wearing head-to-toe black with a mask over his face – pulls out of a gas station holding a bottle, which Bertagna says investigators believe gas.

He approached the man who was sitting on a tree at the back of the wall, and quickly began to hug him.

While the firefighter was in custody driving the fuel, the unsuccessful man tried to chase after him. Moments later, the arm of the victim was on fire.

According to Bertagna, the target stood up for about 30 seconds. A witness called the authorities and firefighters took the man to the burning center. He suffered first-, second-, and third-degree burns to his upper body, had no surgeries, and was finally diagnosed in critical condition.

On Monday, authorities arrested a man who matched the description of the person who was riding a bicycle around the crime scene, 45-year-old Adrian Alberto Rodriguez Herrera.

Following the investigation, Herrera was involved in the murder and attempted murder, police said statement.

“Detectives are cooperating with the Orange County District Attorney’s Office and are working on collecting additional evidence,” read the report.

Authorities hope more witnesses will come forward to try to find a cause.

“Was there a problem with them?” Bertagna told the Register. “That’s what we need to know. And if he did it to anyone else.”

