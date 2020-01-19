A hoon shot through an intersection in front of the Victorian police.

The video shows how the car narrowly misses another vehicle in Springvale.

The event was closed. (Supplied)

There were about 400 cars in a parking lot on the Princes Highway when the police intervened.

Inspector Paul Cripps said it was pure luck that no one had been injured.

“They think they’re untouchable and it’s sad,” he said.

Five vehicles were confiscated and arrested several times.

The incident happened after police officers had to close a bushfire donation car because they feared for public safety.

The auto gathering in Oakleigh South was organized to raise money for Australian bushfire victims, but was kidnapped by poorly behaved drivers.

The police had to intervene. (Nine messages) A ​​fool slipped in front of the police at the gathering. (Nine messages)

“We have a lot of police resources down by the bushfire that we have to re-use because people are selfish and want to do dangerous things,” said Cripps.