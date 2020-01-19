A huge dust storm envelops the central west of NSW

An enormous dust storm has swept through the central west of NSW, bringing premature darkness and community covering in a thick red dust coat.

Images and videos posted on social media show a cloud of dust many times higher than the height of the buildings that appear on Dubbo this evening just before 8 p.m.

The massive cloud of dust first hit the city of Narromine, 40 kilometers west before descending to Dubbo and then arriving 120 kilometers south in Parkes.

The massive dust storm rolls in Narromine in central New South Wales. (Delivered) The cloud of dust arrived in Dubbo a short time later. (Supplied)

Strong winds in front of a storm front whipped up the dust – wind gusts of up to 107 km / h were registered in Dubbo before the dust storm at 7.45 p.m.

Less than an hour after the arrival of the dust, the much-needed rain brought relief to the residents at Dubbo Airport at 2.2 mm.

It is the second dust storm to hit the central west this week. On Thursday, a huge red cloud descended on Forbes, 150 km south of Dubbo, and wild winds created “gusts” on the edges of the storm.

Just a few days earlier, a dust storm hit the nearby town of Forbes in western New South Wales. (Nick Moir / SMH) (Nick Moir / SMH) This dust storm on Thursday whipped up gusts on the edge of the storm. (Nick Moir / SMH) (Nick Moir / SMH)

Months of unusually dry weather have parched the soil, making it easier for winds to blow dust particles into the air.

Severe dust storms can pose a number of health risks for humans. A restricted view often leads to an increased number of traffic accidents, while inhaling dust can cause or worsen breathing problems.