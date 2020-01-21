A huge new report warns that climate change could trigger a second GFC

A new report from an international banking organization (stay with me) suggests that climate change could trigger the next major economic crisis in the world, and warns that the planet’s response to rising temperatures could “have catastrophic and irreversible effects that could be quantified would make financial damage impossible. “

The Bank for International Settlements (BIS), of which the Reserve Bank of Australia is a member, has published a report on possible “Green Swan” events, ie the drastic effects of climate change on the global economy.

While the report focuses on the obvious and not so obvious consequences of uncontrolled global warming, it also suggests that things could become pear-shaped even if we killed the carbon-producing industry overnight.

“The immediate, system-wide transition required to combat climate change could have far-reaching implications that could affect every single agent in the economy and every single asset price,” he said François Villeroy de Galhau, Governor of the Bank of France.

Consider the following: If the planet has low carbon prices and strict emission reduction laws, the value of the fossil fuel industry is likely to fall.

Without a clear international transition path, the reserve banks – and thus also the taxpayers – could be forced to cover these economic losses. The BIS compares this potential “Green Swan” event to the 2008 financial crisis:

The great financial crisis of 2007/08 showed how a shock in one sector, subprime mortgages, can lead to multiple shocks in different regions and sectors with low direct exposure to subprimes. In this respect, abrupt changes in market sentiment in connection with climate change could affect all actors, including those who were protected against certain climate-related risks.

Not good. However, the potential disruption caused by a transition is still preferable to the alternative, according to the General Manager at BIS Agustín Carstens.

“Despite the high level of uncertainty, the best scientific recommendations today suggest that mitigation and adaptation measures are needed,” he said.

After all, changes in the natural environment will suddenly change the value of resources in the near future.

What is the best way forward? If you are the BIS, it looks like large financial institutions are performing “scenario-based analysis and forward-looking approaches” to assess which industries could be impacted by the transition to lower CO2 emissions.

Similarly, according to the BIS, investors could withdraw their funds from companies that continue to emit pollutants into the atmosphere, setting what the organization calls the “shadow price” for CO2 emissions.

The primary solution is for national governments to make monumental changes themselves:

The main responsibility for ensuring a successful low-carbon transition lies with other branches of government, and inadequate measures by central banks run the risk of failing to fulfill their mandate for financial stability (and price stability).

It is good that the Australian government is proactively reducing CO2 emissions and investments in the fossil fuel industry. We could have really fucked it!

Anyway, read the report here.