A.I.Is it better than a doctor in diagnosing a disease? Don’t believe in all the hype

According to many academic papers, artificial intelligence is superior to doctors in analyzing medical images of diseases such as pneumonia and skin cancer. But that conclusion has been questioned by recent research.

The paper BMJ, published in a medical journal in March, found that many of these studies exaggerate the conclusions. Technology looks more effective than it really is. This discovery is important because it undermines a major ongoing change in the healthcare industry, which is using technology to diagnose diseases more quickly.

Also, A.I. It also casts doubt on the technology industry, which is rushing to develop and sell. A technique for analyzing medical images. The authors of the paper are worried that enthusiastic companies and their investors may be forced to market the technology before it is thoroughly scrutinized.

“We don’t underestimate venture capitalists. Obviously, these are an important part of the financing process for many innovations. But their enthusiasm always tries to get things to market as quickly as possible. “Myura Nagendran says.” Co-author of BMJ thesis. “We share that enthusiasm, but we are keenly aware of how important it is to ensure their safety and effective operation when they are deployed together.”

The discovery also touches on the current coronavirus pandemic, which killed more than 30,000 people in the United States. Some researchers say A.I. A faster system than humans when examining chest CT scans for COVID-19 infections.

A recent BMJ review examined nearly 100 studies of a type of artificial intelligence called deep learning that was used in medical scans for various disorders, including macular degeneration, tuberculosis, and some types of cancer. It was

In the review, 77 studies lacking randomized tests were identified as A.I. The performance of the system is comparable to that of a human doctor. Of them, 23 are “better” than clinicians in diagnosing their A.I. specific illness.

One of the main problems in these papers is that “many of these studies have artificial and unnatural qualities,” and researchers basically claim that the technique is “better than a doctor.” Is that Founder and director of the non-profit Scripps Research Translational Institute. Comparing A.I.’s performance to that of a human doctor is ridiculous, he explains. Because in the real world, A.I. The system or the human doctor is not in either situation. The doctor will always check the findings.

“It’s really a consistent flaw, because there’s this kind of crap trend between pit machines and doctors, and it’s not just a machine that reads medical images,” says Topol. “If anything is reported to be life-threatening or serious, you will still have an oversight.”

Topol adds. “What I now understand is that, looking at all these papers, the overwhelming majority [90%] do human-machine comparisons, and they don’t have to.”

Nagendran, an academic clinical researcher at the National Institutes of Health, says studies that explain A.I.’s superiority to human physicians can be misleading.

“There’s a lot of hype, which is very quick through the media, and patients will be” close to you, A.I. You’ll see you, not your doctor, “says Nagendran.

One of the bigger problems compared to pitching AI humans is that these papers usually don’t follow the more robust reporting standards that health care professionals have been trying to create in the last decade, says Nagendran. . For example, one pain point is that papers generally do not measure the accuracy of deep learning models for multiple datasets, which may include not only a limited number, but different populations of people.

Luke Oak Den Reiner, director of medical imaging research at Royal Adelaide Hospital in Australia, examined several recently published papers on diagnosing COVID-19 on chest CT scans using deep learning. I noticed a similar problem. Similar to the incomplete medical imaging study described in the BMJ paper, coronavirus-related papers are based on conclusions based on a limited amount of data that is not representative of the entire population, a problem called selection bias. is.

In one paper, Oakden-Rayner pointed out that researchers have developed a deep learning system that recognizes coronaviruses from data obtained from 1,014 patients at Tongji University in Shanghai. These patients were diagnosed with COVID-19 in a conventional swab test used to detect disease. A chest CT scan was also done to see if there was any infection in the lungs.

However, the deep learning system may have been trained on distorted data. Perhaps the doctor suspected those patients had COVID-19-related lung problems, so he ordered a CT scan of his chest. The same technology will not work well for people who have COVID-19 but have no lung symptoms.

“In principle, a more accurate and complete dataset is more convenient,” Oakden Reiner said in an email to Fortune.

Oakden-Rayner, an A.I. researcher, has published a paper on diagnosing coronaviruses using deep learning, and the current tests are already effective, A.I. Can help

“A simple detection of COVID-19 in a CT scan would not be very useful,” Oakden-Rayner said in an email. “If there is a bottleneck, and that A.I. medical workflow can solve it, then we need to specifically collect data for that task.”

Topol agreed with Oakden-Rayner, “Although it is useful to do an algorithmic review of a CT scan of the lung as to whether the lung is potentially associated with COVID, a CT scan is not really necessary.”

Topol explains that traditional test tools are becoming more popular around the world and are more accessible than CT scans.

The gist from all these recent A.I. medical imaging studies, people should use some skepticism in considering their findings, Topol says. These are basically A.I. A preliminary research paper highlighting the potential uses of. In today’s healthcare system, researchers still need deeper clinical trials to validate the effectiveness of the technology.

“We can’t go straight to a positive study,” Topol says of the more formal type of academic research that usually follows a pilot study. “I just don’t want to exaggerate the conclusion.”

