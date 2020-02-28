[a-important-kern-county-election-formal-ousted-and-reason-unclear]

BAKERSFIELD, CA. (KGET)- Jackie St. George suggests she was fired as Assistant Registrar of Voters a week ago. She oversaw elections, servicing of voter information, prospect submitting, and all the things else that places an election collectively.

February 20th, Jackie St. George was explained to she was no for a longer time utilized at the Kern County Elections Division just after only seven months with the place of work.

The termination just two weeks in advance of the election and St. George says it was a complete shock. She packed her things straight away and was escorted out.

Jackie has been included in elections for the past 24 years.

Even with her absence, St. George does not foresee any issues Tuesday, on election day.

For the time getting, Aimee Espinoza will get about as the Assistant Registrar of Voters. Immediately after the principal, the elections office will glance into restructuring.