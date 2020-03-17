A information from DawgNation

A Message From DawgNation….

ATLANTA — If you have found your way to this article, there is a fantastic chance this is not your first time checking out DawgNation.com.

In simple fact, there is a superior possibility you have frequented hundreds of times, if not far more given that we launched again in August of 2015.

This is, having said that, your initial time looking at an article created by me – that a lot I know for confident. Why now? There are a pair of explanations.

1st, I want to thank you for earning DawgNation.com what it is these days. What commenced as a web site covering UGA athletics has turn into a huge group in each sense of the word. We consider our mission is to offer you an outlet from the rigors of day-to-day daily life. It’s a position in which you can appreciate our published information, interact with many others throughout our platforms or watch our several courses.

Next, we are just like you. We are mothers and fathers (and a grandparent in a person circumstance), we are little ones, and we have kids. We have family members to get care of and we are a relatives. We are in an unprecedented time as the sports globe has come to a momentary halt so that anyone can emphasis on additional significant points in everyday living. For the time staying, I have questioned absolutely everyone on our group to remain at dwelling with their people.

As we do so, our system is to carry on to deliver you an outlet to be a component of the DawgNation neighborhood. We prepare to convey you DawgNation Day-to-day each early morning as effectively as our other plans you have occur to expect.

When the courses may possibly appear a bit different, they will be as entertaining and informative as ever and offered on all the same platforms you have appear to be expecting.

We will proceed to carry you the most up-to-date updates on the groups, protect any breaking information, and of training course go over the prime recruits – even though there may be considerably less for the foreseeable long term.

Although we glimpse forward to the day when normalcy returns – when Georgia returns to observe, when recruits at the time yet again make their way to Athens and when our personal youngsters return to school – we check with each individual of you to be safe and sound.

To assist you do so, our firm, The Atlanta Journal-Structure has made its e-paper open to every person.

I invite you to give it a consider listed here. No one is masking the present problems like the AJC. If you take pleasure in the protection, look at subscribing to the e-paper. I also invite you to proceed to guidance our sponsors as you often have. With no them, we couldn’t deliver you what we do just about every day.

I usually welcome your feed-back. You can achieve me at bj.sweeney@coxinc.com. Thanks for reading, and I can not wait around to see you at 1 of our future events this calendar year.

— B.J. Sweeney