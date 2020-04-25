A Kansas farmer gives Gov. Cuomo N95 mask to protect the medical staff in the front

from: Mark Feuerborn, Tiffany Littler, KSNT

NEW YORK (KSNT) – A southeast Kansas farmer has donated one of his N95 insurance to a health worker who is infected with a contagious disease in New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

At a news conference Friday, the New York governor told the story of the farmer, Dennis, who wrote to Cuomo and issued one of his five N95 covers. He wants the governor to hand it over to a New York-based health care provider. The farmer’s wife had the same lung and diabetes, according to Cuomo, but Dennis still chose to leave the mask to help protect nurses and doctors.

Dennis said, “We’re in his 70s now and frankly, I’m scared of him,” Dennis said. Got the N95 cover set for my farming day. It has never been used. If you can afford it, can you give this mask to a supervisor or doctor in your community? I’ve prepared four things for my family. Please keep doing what you are doing well, which is leadership. ”

New York is the strongest state from coronavirus with more than 146,000 reported cases, according to John Hopkins University & Medicine.

“Dennis, if you look, thank you very much,” Cuomo said.

“I don’t know of any hospitals. I’ve never been in the East, wah, ”Dennis said. I sent it to someone I knew could get it. But I did not expect him to really get it to read the truth. It really surprised me.

Governor Laura Kelly also found out about kindness during her Friday news conference.

Kelly said, “I think that’s unparalleled in cost. And I left him a voicemail on the phone,” I said. I look forward to talking to him and thanking him for this behavior. One, it’s just kind of, but two, it makes Kansas really good, isn’t it. ”

I received this letter from a farmer in northeast Kansas. His wife is sick when he is old.

He sent me five masks in N5 out of 5 to transfer to a doctor or nurse in New York.

This thing is human when it is good. I share his letter as inspiration. pic.twitter.com/Fa4h5LH9rL

